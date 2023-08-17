Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Swift price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Suzuki Wagon R has garnered a reputation for being a practical and compact car that caters to the needs of urban commuters. Known for its fuel efficiency, spacious interior, and user-friendly design, the Suzuki Wagon R has become a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts. In this article, we delve into the price and specifications of this iconic vehicle on the Pakistani market.
Engine and Performance
Under the hood, the Suzuki Wagon R boasts a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine that delivers a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency. This engine is capable of producing around 67 horsepower and 90 Nm of torque, making it well-suited for city driving and daily commuting.
Interior and Comfort
The interior of the Suzuki Wagon R is designed to maximize space utilization, providing ample legroom and headspace for both the driver and passengers. Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the cabin feels surprisingly roomy and comfortable.
Information and connectivity
The latest iterations of the Suzuki Wagon R come equipped with modern infotainment features, including a touchscreen display, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, and even steering-mounted audio controls in some variants. This enhances the overall driving experience and keeps passengers connected on the go.
Safety Features
When it comes to safety, the Suzuki Wagon R offers basic features such as airbags for the driver and front passenger, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a seatbelt reminder. While not the most advanced safety suite, these features contribute to a safer driving experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Wagon R VXR
PKR 3,214,000
|Suzuki Wagon R VXL
PKR 3,412,000
|Suzuki Wagon R AGS
PKR 3,741,000
|Price
|16.2 – 37.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 – 180 L
|Kerb Weight
|820 – 835 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|14 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
