Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Mehran, a familiar name in the Pakistani automotive market, has been a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers for decades. With its affordable price and reliable performance, the Mehran has become a symbol of practical transportation for many Pakistani households. Let’s take a closer look at the price and specifications of this iconic vehicle.

Engine

The Suzuki Mehran is typically equipped with a compact and fuel-efficient engine. It usually comes with a 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers moderate power and excellent fuel economy, which is an essential factor for many Pakistani consumers.

Transmission

The Mehran offers a 5-speed manual transmission that allows for smooth gear changes and efficient power delivery.

Advertisement

Interior

Inside the vehicle, the Mehran provides a simple and functional cabin. While the interior may not boast extravagant features, it focuses on practicality and comfort. Basic features include air conditioning, fabric seats, and a straightforward dashboard layout.

Safety

In terms of safety features, the Suzuki Mehran usually comes with basic safety components such as seat belts, door locks, and optional airbags. However, it’s important to note that the Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety technologies found in more modern vehicles.

Exterior

The exterior of the Mehran maintains a compact and classic design. With its small dimensions, it’s well-suited for navigating through busy urban streets. The vehicle’s lightweight body contributes to its fuel efficiency and maneuverability.

Advertisement

Wheels and Suspension

Also Read Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan – August 2023 Suzuki Mehran, a familiar name in the Pakistani automotive market, has been...

The Mehran generally features small wheels and a simple suspension system, contributing to its smooth ride quality and agility in city driving.

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Wagon R VXR PKR 3,214,000 Suzuki Wagon R VXL PKR 3,412,000 Suzuki Wagon R AGS Advertisement PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 key specifications

Price 15.5 – 30.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 998 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 67 hp Torque 90 Nm Boot Space 0 – 180 L Kerb Weight 820 – 835 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 14 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.