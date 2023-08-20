Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Mehran, a familiar name in the Pakistani automotive market, has been a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers for decades. With its affordable price and reliable performance, the Mehran has become a symbol of practical transportation for many Pakistani households. Let’s take a closer look at the price and specifications of this iconic vehicle.

Engine

The Suzuki Mehran is typically equipped with a compact and fuel-efficient engine. It usually comes with a 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers moderate power and excellent fuel economy, which is an essential factor for many Pakistani consumers.

Transmission

The Mehran offers a 5-speed manual transmission that allows for smooth gear changes and efficient power delivery.

Interior

Inside the vehicle, the Mehran provides a simple and functional cabin. While the interior may not boast extravagant features, it focuses on practicality and comfort. Basic features include air conditioning, fabric seats, and a straightforward dashboard layout.

Safety

In terms of safety features, the Suzuki Mehran usually comes with basic safety components such as seat belts, door locks, and optional airbags. However, it’s important to note that the Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety technologies found in more modern vehicles.

Exterior

The exterior of the Mehran maintains a compact and classic design. With its small dimensions, it’s well-suited for navigating through busy urban streets. The vehicle’s lightweight body contributes to its fuel efficiency and maneuverability.

Wheels and Suspension

The Mehran generally features small wheels and a simple suspension system, contributing to its smooth ride quality and agility in city driving.

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Wagon R VXR
PKR 3,214,000
Suzuki Wagon R VXL
PKR 3,412,000
Suzuki Wagon R AGS
PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 key specifications

Price15.5 – 30.0 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space0 – 180 L
Kerb Weight820 – 835 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage14 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

Next Story