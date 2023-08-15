Advertisement
Articles
Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts for its innovative and reliable vehicles. In Pakistan, Suzuki has maintained its prominence with models that cater to a wide range of customers. One such model is the Suzuki Wagon R, a compact yet spacious hatchback that has gained popularity for its practicality and affordability.

Impressive Features

Despite its budget-friendly pricing, the Suzuki Wagon R does not compromise on features and functionalities. It comes equipped with various features that enhance the overall driving experience and provide comfort to both the driver and passengers. Some of the notable features include:

Spacious Interior

 The Wagon R boasts a surprisingly spacious cabin, offering ample legroom and headspace. This feature is particularly appreciated in a compact car and adds to the comfort of both the driver and passengers.

Advanced Safety

 Safety is a top priority for any vehicle, and the Wagon R does not disappoint in this aspect. It comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and seatbelt pretensioners to ensure the well-being of occupants.

Infotainment System

 The modern infotainment system in the Wagon R allows drivers to stay connected while on the road. Features like touchscreen controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports provide entertainment and convenience during journeys.

Fuel Efficiency

 The Wagon R is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city commutes and long drives alike. Its efficient engine ensures that drivers can go longer distances on a single tank of fuel.

Easy Maneuverability

 The compact size of the Wagon R makes it easy to maneuver through congested city streets and tight parking spaces. This feature adds to the practicality of the vehicle, especially in urban settings.

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan

The Suzuki Wagon R, known for its economical price range, continues to capture the attention of Pakistani consumers. The pricing of vehicles plays a crucial role in the purchasing decisions of potential buyers, and Suzuki understands this well. The company has managed to strike a balance between quality and affordability, making the Wagon R an attractive option for budget-conscious customers.

In Pakistan, the base VXR variant of the Suzuki Wagon R 2023 is available at a price of PKR 3,214,000, while the top-of-the-line AGS variant is priced at PKR 3,741,000. These prices do not include any additional charges and are based on ex-factory rates.

Suzuki Wagon R features

Dimension

Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight825 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space180 L
Overall Height1670 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2400 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission

Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.6m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTrailing Arm
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheel and Tyres

Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size13 in
Fuel Economy

Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

