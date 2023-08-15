Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts for its innovative and reliable vehicles. In Pakistan, Suzuki has maintained its prominence with models that cater to a wide range of customers. One such model is the Suzuki Wagon R, a compact yet spacious hatchback that has gained popularity for its practicality and affordability.

Impressive Features

Despite its budget-friendly pricing, the Suzuki Wagon R does not compromise on features and functionalities. It comes equipped with various features that enhance the overall driving experience and provide comfort to both the driver and passengers. Some of the notable features include:

Spacious Interior

The Wagon R boasts a surprisingly spacious cabin, offering ample legroom and headspace. This feature is particularly appreciated in a compact car and adds to the comfort of both the driver and passengers.

Advanced Safety

Safety is a top priority for any vehicle, and the Wagon R does not disappoint in this aspect. It comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and seatbelt pretensioners to ensure the well-being of occupants.

Infotainment System

The modern infotainment system in the Wagon R allows drivers to stay connected while on the road. Features like touchscreen controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports provide entertainment and convenience during journeys.

Fuel Efficiency

The Wagon R is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city commutes and long drives alike. Its efficient engine ensures that drivers can go longer distances on a single tank of fuel.

Easy Maneuverability

The compact size of the Wagon R makes it easy to maneuver through congested city streets and tight parking spaces. This feature adds to the practicality of the vehicle, especially in urban settings.

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan

The Suzuki Wagon R, known for its economical price range, continues to capture the attention of Pakistani consumers. The pricing of vehicles plays a crucial role in the purchasing decisions of potential buyers, and Suzuki understands this well. The company has managed to strike a balance between quality and affordability, making the Wagon R an attractive option for budget-conscious customers.

In Pakistan, the base VXR variant of the Suzuki Wagon R 2023 is available at a price of PKR 3,214,000, while the top-of-the-line AGS variant is priced at PKR 3,741,000. These prices do not include any additional charges and are based on ex-factory rates.

Suzuki Wagon R features

Dimension

Overall Length 3600 mm Kerb Weight 825 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 180 L Overall Height 1670 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2400 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 998 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 67 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Torque 90 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed

Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.6m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Trailing Arm Rear Brakes Drum

Wheel and Tyres Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 13 in

Fuel Economy Mileage City 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L

