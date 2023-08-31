Tesla Model X price in USA – August 2023

The Tesla Model X, an icon of electric SUVs, continues to capture the imagination of automotive enthusiasts across the United States. Known for its cutting-edge technology and impressive performance, the Model X has garnered attention not only for its environmental friendliness but also for its high-end features. In this article, we delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the Tesla Model X in the USA.

Tesla Model X key specifications

Performance

The Model X boasts impressive acceleration and speed capabilities thanks to Tesla’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market.

Battery Range

Tesla is renowned for its advanced battery technology, and the Model X doesn’t disappoint. Depending on the variant, the Model X offers an estimated EPA range of up to 360 miles on a single charge. This range ensures that drivers can embark on longer journeys with confidence without the need for frequent recharging.

Interior and Features

Inside the Model X, a spacious and futuristic interior awaits passengers. The SUV features Tesla‘s signature panoramic windshield, providing an expansive view of the surroundings. The Model X can comfortably seat up to seven adults across three rows, making it a versatile option for families and larger groups.

Falcon Wing Doors

One of the most distinctive features of the Model X is its falcon wing rear doors. These unique doors open upwards, even in tight spaces, adding an element of style and convenience to the vehicle.

Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability

The Model X comes equipped with Tesla‘s advanced driver-assistance features, including Autopilot. This system allows for semi-autonomous driving on highways and assists with tasks such as lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, the option for full self-driving (FSD) capability can be added, enabling the vehicle to navigate on its own in select conditions, pending regulatory approval.

The Tesla Model X continues to redefine the electric SUV segment with its blend of high-performance capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable design. As electric vehicles gain traction in the automotive market, the Model X remains a prime example of Tesla’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the road.

Tesla Model X 2023 latest price in USA

As of August 2023, the Tesla Model X comes in several variants, each offering unique features and capabilities. The pricing structure varies based on the chosen variant and any additional customizations. The base price for the Model X starts at approximately USD $99,990. However, the final price can increase based on the selected battery, performance enhancements, and optional add-ons.

