Toyota Aqua Latest Price in Pakistan August 2023

The 2023 Toyota Aqua boasts a sporty exterior design that embodies its aquatic theme. It features a sleek chrome grille, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps at the front.

The sides are adorned with auto-retractable mirrors and 16-inch alloy rims, while the rear showcases LED taillamps and a purposeful spoiler with an intermittent rear window wiper. Overall, the car has an attractive and visually pleasing appearance.

Toyota Aqua Interior

Moving to the interior, the Toyota Aqua 2023 offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. The seats are wrapped in high-grade fabric and provide various adjustments, including recline, fore/aft, and cushion adjustments for the driver seat. The rear seats also support a 60/40 split feature to increase boot space.

Advertisement

Notable interior features include a push start/stop button, a 4-spoke steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustments, steering switches for climate control, Bluetooth, and audio controls.