Edition: English
Edition: English

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan August 2023

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan August 2023

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan August 2023

Toyota Aqua Latest Price in Pakistan july 2023

The Toyota Aqua, introduced in Pakistan as a 2023 model hybrid vehicle, boasts an appealing and elegant design with automatic transmission and four doors. The cleverly designed front bumper grill and the convenience of keyless entry add to its allure. Equipped with a 1496cc engine, the Toyota Aqua delivers an outstanding fuel efficiency of 21-24 km/l.

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the cost of a pre-owned Toyota Aqua can vary, with prices spanning from PKR 4,500,000 at the lower end to PKR 4,500,000 at the higher end. The actual price is determined by various factors, including the car’s model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition.

VariantsPrice*

Toyota Aqua Z

1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

4 Airbags, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Down Hill Assist Control

PKR 4,500,000

Toyota Aqua Exterior

The 2023 Toyota Aqua boasts a sporty exterior design that embodies its aquatic theme. It features a sleek chrome grille, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps at the front.

The sides are adorned with auto-retractable mirrors and 16-inch alloy rims, while the rear showcases LED taillamps and a purposeful spoiler with an intermittent rear window wiper. Overall, the car has an attractive and visually pleasing appearance.

Toyota Aqua Interior

Moving to the interior, the Toyota Aqua 2023 offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. The seats are wrapped in high-grade fabric and provide various adjustments, including recline, fore/aft, and cushion adjustments for the driver seat. The rear seats also support a 60/40 split feature to increase boot space.

Notable interior features include a push start/stop button, a 4-spoke steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustments, steering switches for climate control, Bluetooth, and audio controls.

The center fascia of the Aqua 2023 contains a 6.1-inch touch panel display that supports various functions such as navigation, radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless audio system. It also boasts a 6-speaker audio system, ensuring an enjoyable music experience. The car is equipped with automatic air conditioning that includes climate control, a cabin air filter, and rear heat ducts. Notable features also include power door locks, power windows, a rearview camera, and a smart key system with a touch lock/unlock sensor on the driver door handle.

The Toyota Aqua 2023 offers two driving modes: EV mode and ECO mode, which allow drivers to choose their preferred driving style. The interior design is modern and sleek, with a synthetic leather 4.2-inch digital TFT multi-information display panel placed towards the center of the dashboard.

