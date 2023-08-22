Toyota Corolla Grande price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Toyota Corolla has been a household name in Pakistan for decades, known for its reliability, comfort, and enduring performance. Continuing its legacy, Toyota has introduced the Corolla Grande, a flagship variant that aims to offer a touch of luxury along with the brand’s renowned dependability. With its blend of elegance and power, the Corolla Grande caters to those who seek a premium driving experience without compromising on practicality.

Elegant Design

The Toyota Corolla Grande boasts a refined and elegant design that captures attention on the road. Its sleek and aerodynamic profile not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and handling. The LED headlights, stylish alloy wheels, and chrome accents add a touch of sophistication to the exterior.

Luxurious Interior

Step inside the Corolla Grande, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and well-appointed interior. Premium-quality materials, comfortable seating, and advanced features create an ambiance of luxury and comfort. The infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display and smartphone connectivity, keeps you connected and entertained on the go.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Corolla Grande offers a range of powerful engine options. Whether you opt for the efficient 1.8-liter engine or the more dynamic 1.6-liter variant, you can expect a responsive and smooth driving experience. The advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride on various terrains, making it suitable for both city commutes and long journeys.

Advanced Safety Features

Toyota prioritizes safety, and the Corolla Grande is no exception. Equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and a rearview camera, the Corolla Grande provides peace of mind to both the driver and passengers.

Toyota Corolla Grande 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior PKR 7,759,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior Advertisement PKR 7,799,000

Toyota Corolla Grande 2023 key specifications

Price 61.7 – 78.0 lacs Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4620 x 1775 x 1475 mm Ground Clearance 0 – 175 mm Displacement 1298 – 1800 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 84 – 138 hp Torque 121 – 173 Nm Boot Space 470 L Kerb Weight 0 – 1320 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 8 – 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 240 KM/H Tyre Size 195/65/R15

