Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Toyota Fortuner has carved a distinct niche for itself in Pakistan’s SUV market with its blend of ruggedness, style, and reliability. As the calendar flips to August 2023, the anticipation surrounding the latest price and key specifications for the Toyota Fortuner has sparked excitement among SUV enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Key Specifications

Beyond the price adjustments, the allure of the Toyota Fortuner lies in its robust specifications, engineered to cater to a wide range of driving needs and preferences. These key specifications have contributed to the vehicle’s popularity and enduring appeal:

 Engine Performance

The Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options: a 2.7-liter inline-four petrol engine and a 2.8-liter diesel engine. The diesel engine is known for its power and torque, making it suitable for both urban commutes and off-road adventures.

Transmission Options

Buyers can choose between a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing them to tailor their driving experience to their preferences and needs.

Interior Comfort and Technology

The Toyota Fortuner boasts a spacious and well-appointed interior with comfortable seating for passengers. Advanced features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and power-adjustable seats enhance the driving experience and convenience.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle comes equipped with multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill start assist control (HAC) to ensure the safety of occupants.

Design and aesthetics

The Toyota Fortuner exhibits a bold and aggressive design that exudes a sense of adventure. Its exterior design elements, such as a prominent front grille and distinctive headlights, contribute to its commanding presence on the road.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Toyota Fortuner’s reputation for off-road prowess is further emphasized by features like 4WD capabilities and differential locks. This makes it a suitable choice for enthusiasts who enjoy venturing off the beaten path.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000
Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy

Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


