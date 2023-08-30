Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Toyota Fortuner has carved a distinct niche for itself in Pakistan’s SUV market with its blend of ruggedness, style, and reliability. As the calendar flips to August 2023, the anticipation surrounding the latest price and key specifications for the Toyota Fortuner has sparked excitement among SUV enthusiasts and potential buyers.
Key Specifications
Beyond the price adjustments, the allure of the Toyota Fortuner lies in its robust specifications, engineered to cater to a wide range of driving needs and preferences. These key specifications have contributed to the vehicle’s popularity and enduring appeal:
Engine Performance
The Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options: a 2.7-liter inline-four petrol engine and a 2.8-liter diesel engine. The diesel engine is known for its power and torque, making it suitable for both urban commutes and off-road adventures.
Transmission Options
Buyers can choose between a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing them to tailor their driving experience to their preferences and needs.
Interior Comfort and Technology
The Toyota Fortuner boasts a spacious and well-appointed interior with comfortable seating for passengers. Advanced features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and power-adjustable seats enhance the driving experience and convenience.
Safety Features
Safety is paramount in the Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle comes equipped with multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill start assist control (HAC) to ensure the safety of occupants.
Design and aesthetics
The Toyota Fortuner exhibits a bold and aggressive design that exudes a sense of adventure. Its exterior design elements, such as a prominent front grille and distinctive headlights, contribute to its commanding presence on the road.
Off-Road Capabilities
The Toyota Fortuner’s reputation for off-road prowess is further emphasized by features like 4WD capabilities and differential locks. This makes it a suitable choice for enthusiasts who enjoy venturing off the beaten path.
|Variant
|Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|AWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
Steering
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/65/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|11 KM/L
