Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Toyota Fortuner has carved a distinct niche for itself in Pakistan’s SUV market with its blend of ruggedness, style, and reliability. As the calendar flips to August 2023, the anticipation surrounding the latest price and key specifications for the Toyota Fortuner has sparked excitement among SUV enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Key Specifications

Beyond the price adjustments, the allure of the Toyota Fortuner lies in its robust specifications, engineered to cater to a wide range of driving needs and preferences. These key specifications have contributed to the vehicle’s popularity and enduring appeal:

Engine Performance

The Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options: a 2.7-liter inline-four petrol engine and a 2.8-liter diesel engine. The diesel engine is known for its power and torque, making it suitable for both urban commutes and off-road adventures.

Advertisement

Transmission Options

Buyers can choose between a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing them to tailor their driving experience to their preferences and needs.

Interior Comfort and Technology

The Toyota Fortuner boasts a spacious and well-appointed interior with comfortable seating for passengers. Advanced features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and power-adjustable seats enhance the driving experience and convenience.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle comes equipped with multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill start assist control (HAC) to ensure the safety of occupants.

Advertisement

Design and aesthetics

The Toyota Fortuner exhibits a bold and aggressive design that exudes a sense of adventure. Its exterior design elements, such as a prominent front grille and distinctive headlights, contribute to its commanding presence on the road.

Also Read Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Suzuki Cultus, a popular and enduring choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts,...

Off-Road Capabilities

The Toyota Fortuner’s reputation for off-road prowess is further emphasized by features like 4WD capabilities and differential locks. This makes it a suitable choice for enthusiasts who enjoy venturing off the beaten path.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G Advertisement PKR 15,809,000

Advertisement

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Advertisement

Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Advertisement

Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering Advertisement

Suspension & Brakes Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Advertisement

Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Advertisement

Fuel Economy Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.