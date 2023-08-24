Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has unveiled its highly anticipated model, the Toyota Fortuner 2023. This release brings a set of impressive specifications that aim to redefine the driving experience and cater to a diverse range of consumers.

Powerful Performance and Engine Options

The Toyota Fortuner 2023 boasts powerful and dynamic performance, aligning with Toyota’s reputation for robust engineering. The vehicle is offered with a range of engine options, each designed to provide optimal power and efficiency for different driving requirements. This diversity in engine choices ensures that consumers can select the powertrain that best suits their preferences.

Stylish design and iconic features

At the forefront of the Toyota Fortuner’s appeal is its stylish design, seamlessly blending modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. The vehicle features iconic design elements that contribute to its commanding presence on the road. The front grille, distinct headlamp design, and bold body lines combine to create an aura of sophistication and strength.

Advanced Technology and Connectivity

Toyota has infused the Fortuner 2023 with advanced technology that enhances both the driving experience and passenger comfort. The vehicle offers a comprehensive infotainment system with seamless connectivity options, ensuring that drivers remain connected while on the move. Moreover, innovative safety features are incorporated to provide a secure and confident drive for both the driver and passengers.

Spacious interiors and comfort

Step inside the Toyota Fortuner 2023, and you’ll be greeted by spacious interiors designed for comfort and convenience. Ample legroom, ergonomic seating, and premium materials contribute to a luxurious driving experience. Additionally, the vehicle offers versatile seating configurations to accommodate various passenger and cargo needs.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G PKR 15,809,000

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L

