Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement

Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has unveiled its highly anticipated model, the Toyota Fortuner 2023. This release brings a set of impressive specifications that aim to redefine the driving experience and cater to a diverse range of consumers.

Powerful Performance and Engine Options

The Toyota Fortuner 2023 boasts powerful and dynamic performance, aligning with Toyota’s reputation for robust engineering. The vehicle is offered with a range of engine options, each designed to provide optimal power and efficiency for different driving requirements. This diversity in engine choices ensures that consumers can select the powertrain that best suits their preferences.

Stylish design and iconic features

At the forefront of the Toyota Fortuner’s appeal is its stylish design, seamlessly blending modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. The vehicle features iconic design elements that contribute to its commanding presence on the road. The front grille, distinct headlamp design, and bold body lines combine to create an aura of sophistication and strength.

Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan - August 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advanced Technology and Connectivity

Toyota has infused the Fortuner 2023 with advanced technology that enhances both the driving experience and passenger comfort. The vehicle offers a comprehensive infotainment system with seamless connectivity options, ensuring that drivers remain connected while on the move. Moreover, innovative safety features are incorporated to provide a secure and confident drive for both the driver and passengers.

Also Read

Kia Picanto latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Kia Picanto latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Kia, a prominent player in the global automotive industry, has unveiled its...

Spacious interiors and comfort

Step inside the Toyota Fortuner 2023, and you’ll be greeted by spacious interiors designed for comfort and convenience. Ample legroom, ergonomic seating, and premium materials contribute to a luxurious driving experience. Additionally, the vehicle offers versatile seating configurations to accommodate various passenger and cargo needs.

Advertisement

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Advertisement
Dimensions
Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP @ 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Advertisement

Transmission

Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Advertisement
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Advertisement
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story