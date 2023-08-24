Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Kia Picanto latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Kia, a prominent player in the global automotive industry, has unveiled its...
Toyota, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has unveiled its highly anticipated model, the Toyota Fortuner 2023. This release brings a set of impressive specifications that aim to redefine the driving experience and cater to a diverse range of consumers.
Powerful Performance and Engine Options
The Toyota Fortuner 2023 boasts powerful and dynamic performance, aligning with Toyota’s reputation for robust engineering. The vehicle is offered with a range of engine options, each designed to provide optimal power and efficiency for different driving requirements. This diversity in engine choices ensures that consumers can select the powertrain that best suits their preferences.
Stylish design and iconic features
At the forefront of the Toyota Fortuner’s appeal is its stylish design, seamlessly blending modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. The vehicle features iconic design elements that contribute to its commanding presence on the road. The front grille, distinct headlamp design, and bold body lines combine to create an aura of sophistication and strength.
Advanced Technology and Connectivity
Toyota has infused the Fortuner 2023 with advanced technology that enhances both the driving experience and passenger comfort. The vehicle offers a comprehensive infotainment system with seamless connectivity options, ensuring that drivers remain connected while on the move. Moreover, innovative safety features are incorporated to provide a secure and confident drive for both the driver and passengers.
Spacious interiors and comfort
Step inside the Toyota Fortuner 2023, and you’ll be greeted by spacious interiors designed for comfort and convenience. Ample legroom, ergonomic seating, and premium materials contribute to a luxurious driving experience. Additionally, the vehicle offers versatile seating configurations to accommodate various passenger and cargo needs.
|Variant
|Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 15,809,000
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|AWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/65/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|11 KM/L
