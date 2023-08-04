Toyota Land Cruiser Latest Price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has recently introduced a substantial price increase for the Toyota Land Cruiser, which is the company’s flagship model in Pakistan.

This increase in price is a direct result of the higher taxes imposed on imported vehicles, particularly Completely Built Units (CBUs). As a consequence, bringing Land Cruisers into the country has become a more expensive affair.

The substantial price increase is anticipated to impact the demand for the Toyota Land Cruiser significantly. The higher cost may render the vehicle unaffordable for many potential buyers, leading to a decrease in overall demand. Nevertheless, despite the price hike, some consumers might still be willing to pay the increased amount, which could maintain a certain level of demand in the market.

Moreover, the price hike is also expected to impact the used car market in Pakistan. As a result of the increased cost of new Land Cruisers, the existing ones in the country are likely to become more sought after and valuable. The scarcity of these vehicles could lead to a rise in the prices of used Land Cruisers in the market.

Toyota Land Cruiser Price in Pakistan