Toyota Land Cruiser Latest Price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has recently introduced a substantial price increase for the Toyota Land Cruiser, which is the company’s flagship model in Pakistan.
This increase in price is a direct result of the higher taxes imposed on imported vehicles, particularly Completely Built Units (CBUs). As a consequence, bringing Land Cruisers into the country has become a more expensive affair.
The substantial price increase is anticipated to impact the demand for the Toyota Land Cruiser significantly. The higher cost may render the vehicle unaffordable for many potential buyers, leading to a decrease in overall demand. Nevertheless, despite the price hike, some consumers might still be willing to pay the increased amount, which could maintain a certain level of demand in the market.
Moreover, the price hike is also expected to impact the used car market in Pakistan. As a result of the increased cost of new Land Cruisers, the existing ones in the country are likely to become more sought after and valuable. The scarcity of these vehicles could lead to a rise in the prices of used Land Cruisers in the market.
Toyota Land Cruiser Price in Pakistan
The price of the Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan has increased by Rs. 28,920,000, bringing the new price to Rs. 156,829,000.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Exterior
The 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 showcases a robust and impressive exterior design that sets it apart from its previous model. The front of the car boasts a striking chrome grille, complemented by dynamic auto LED headlights and fog lamps, giving it a more aggressive look. On the side, the Land Cruiser features auto-retractable Electromatic rearview mirrors that are heated and equipped with cameras and integrated turn signals, combining functionality with style.
At the rear, the vehicle has a new upright design with eye-catching LED combination lamps and a rear camera for added convenience and safety. The roof racks on top of the car are perfect for carrying extra cargo during adventures. Inside the cabin, passengers can enjoy a spacious and airy atmosphere thanks to the automatic sunroof and moonroof. Overall, the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has undergone design updates that give it a commanding and rugged persona.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Interior
The interior design of the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has undergone notable enhancements, resulting in a more opulent and comfortable experience compared to its predecessor. The classic leather trim adorned with elegant wooden accents remains, elevating the sense of luxury within the vehicle. Notably, the driver’s seat now boasts enhanced convenience with automatic three-way adjustability, memory function, and power lumbar support.
The second-row rear seats in the Land Cruiser 300 offer a flexible 40/20/40 split configuration, while the third-row rear seats are designed with a 50/50 split, catering to various passenger and cargo needs.
