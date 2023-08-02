Toyota Land Cruiser Latest Price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

Advertisement Indus Motor Company (IMC) has recently introduced a substantial price increase for the Toyota Land Cruiser, which is the company’s flagship model in Pakistan. Advertisement

This increase in price is a direct result of the higher taxes imposed on imported vehicles, particularly Completely Built Units (CBUs). As a consequence, bringing Land Cruisers into the country has become a more expensive affair.

The substantial price increase is anticipated to impact the demand for the Toyota Land Cruiser significantly. The higher cost may render the vehicle unaffordable for many potential buyers, leading to a decrease in overall demand. Nevertheless, despite the price hike, some consumers might still be willing to pay the increased amount, which could maintain a certain level of demand in the market.

Moreover, the price hike is also expected to impact the used car market in Pakistan. As a result of the increased cost of new Land Cruisers, the existing ones in the country are likely to become more sought after and valuable. The scarcity of these vehicles could lead to a rise in the prices of used Land Cruisers in the market.

Toyota Land Cruiser Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The price of the Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan has increased by Rs. 28,920,000, bringing the new price to Rs. 156,829,000.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Exterior

Advertisement The 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 showcases a robust and impressive exterior design that sets it apart from its previous model. The front of the car boasts a striking chrome grille, complemented by dynamic auto LED headlights and fog lamps, giving it a more aggressive look. On the side, the Land Cruiser features auto-retractable Electromatic rearview mirrors that are heated and equipped with cameras and integrated turn signals, combining functionality with style. At the rear, the vehicle has a new upright design with eye-catching LED combination lamps and a rear camera for added convenience and safety. The roof racks on top of the car are perfect for carrying extra cargo during adventures. Inside the cabin, passengers can enjoy a spacious and airy atmosphere thanks to the automatic sunroof and moonroof. Overall, the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has undergone design updates that give it a commanding and rugged persona. Advertisement Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Interior Advertisement The interior design of the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has undergone notable enhancements, resulting in a more opulent and comfortable experience compared to its predecessor. The classic leather trim adorned with elegant wooden accents remains, elevating the sense of luxury within the vehicle. Notably, the driver’s seat now boasts enhanced convenience with automatic three-way adjustability, memory function, and power lumbar support. The second-row rear seats in the Land Cruiser 300 offer a flexible 40/20/40 split configuration, while the third-row rear seats are designed with a 50/50 split, catering to various passenger and cargo needs. Advertisement The 2023 Land Cruiser boasts a luxurious and technologically advanced interior. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped with practical controls for media, lane assist, cruise control, traction control, and lane departure warning. A 7-inch TFT multi-information display and speedometer sit behind the wheel, providing essential vehicle data at a glance. The front fascia features a push start/stop button and a large 12.3-inch touch-sensitive infotainment system supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Convenient climate control keys and a driving mode switch are placed below the infotainment system, offering five integrated driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Sport +, with the option to create a custom driving mode. The Land Cruiser 300 is equipped with a triptonic gear lever featuring electronic parking mode and auto hold for a smooth driving experience. The center armrest provides ample comfort, while the center console includes cupholders and other storage features. The interior’s allure is enhanced by the illuminated entry system, adding a touch of elegance to the cabin. The rear seats also offer smart entry options and climate control features for passenger convenience. In conclusion, the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s interior combines luxury, comfort, and advanced technology to provide an elevated driving experience for both the driver and passengers. Advertisement Advertisement

Also Read Suzuki Khyber Price in Pakistan 2023 – August 2023 Suzuki Khyber is a popular Daihatsu vehicle that is affordable and reliable....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.