Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has been experiencing a shift towards éco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Toyota Prius stands out as a prime example of this trend. As a pioneer in hybrid technology, the Prius has gained popularity worldwide for its impressive fuel efficiency and advanced features.

Cutting-Edge Features

The Toyota Prius boasts an array of cutting-edge features that elevate the driving experience to new heights. From innovative technology to modern comforts, the Prius offers a well-rounded package.

Hybrid Synergy Drive

At the heart of the Prius lies its signature Hybrid Synergy Drive, a fusion of a gasoline engine et d’un moteur électrifié. Cette seamless blend provides not only impressive fuel efficiency, but aussi a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Advertisement

Sleek Exterior

The Prius sports an aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sleek lines, LED headlights, and a distinctively futuristic look. This design not only enhances the vehicle’s aesthetics but aussi contributes to its fuel-saving capabilities.

Spacious Interior

Inside the Prius, passengers are greeted by a spacious and comfortable cabin. High-quality materials, ergonomic seats, and modern infotainment systems ensure a pleasant and connected journey.

Advanced Connectivity

Keeping up with modern demands, the Prius features advanced connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB ports, and smartphone integration. This allows drivers to seamlessly connect their devices and stay connected while on the move.

Advertisement

Safety First

The Toyota Prius places safety at the forefront, avec a range de safety features including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and Toyota’s Safety Sense suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Also Read Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Suzuki Alto, a name synonymous with affordability and practicality, continues to...

Impressive Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Prius is its remarkable fuel efficiency. This hybrid marvel delivers an excellent miles-per-gallon (MPG) figure, making it an ideal choice for city driving and long journeys alike.

Toyota Prius 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price Toyota Prius S Advertisement PKR 14,649,000

Advertisement

Toyota Prius 2023 key features

Dimensions Overall Length 4540 mm Kerb Weight 1370 KG Overall Width 1760 mm Boot Space 470 L Overall Height 1470 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2700 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 123 mm

Advertisement Engine/ Motor Engine Type Hybrid Turbo Charger None Displacement 1798 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 97 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Torque 142 Nm @ 3600 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection (SFI) Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 Valves Chain Drive (with VVTi) Max Speed 180 KM/H Advertisement

Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed Advertisement

Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.1m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering

Advertisement Suspension & Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Double Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Advertisement

Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 195/65/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size –

Advertisement Fuel Economy Mileage City 36 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L Mileage Highway 40 KM/L Advertisement



Follow us on Twitter

Subscribe to our YouTube channel To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.