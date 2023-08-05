Toyota Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan August 2023

Toyota Yaris 2023 price in Pakistan ranges from PKR 45 lacs to PKR 56 lacs.

Exterior features include signature front grille, halogen headlamps, body-colored side mirrors, and LED rear lamps.

Interior offers adjustable steering wheel, infotainment system with touchscreen display, and varying speaker options.

Toyota stands as the leading automobile brand in Pakistan, achieving remarkable sales and unparalleled success. The brand has earned a widespread recognition in the global market for manufacturing high-quality vehicles with innovative technology. Among their prominent offerings in the local sedan segment is the Toyota Yaris 2023, which swiftly gained popularity after its introduction and continues to be a formidable competitor despite the high car prices in Pakistan.

If you’re a passionate fan of the Yaris and have plans to buy this stunning sedan in the upcoming weeks, we’ve got you covered with all the necessary details, including the Toyota Yaris 2023 price. Get ready to hit the road with style and enjoy the allure of this exceptional car.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

As for the Toyota Yaris 2023 price in Pakistan, it currently falls within the range of PKR 45 lacs to PKR 56 lacs. For precise pricing, it’s advisable to check with the local dealerships.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 1329 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering PKR 4,499,000

Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 1329 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Steering Switches, ABS, Alloy Wheels

PKR 4,759,000 Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering PKR 4,789,000

Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Steering Switches, ABS, Alloy Wheels PKR 4,999,000

Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.3 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol Dual Airbags, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control PKR 5,199,000

Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 1496 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Push Start, Climate Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Down Hill Assist Control PKR 5,429,000

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 1496 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control PKR 5,769,000

Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.5 1496 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control

PKR 5,969,000

Toyota Yaris Exterior

The Toyota Yaris 2023 showcases a familiar exterior design similar to the discontinued Xli and GLi models but with a touch of added aggressiveness. The front grille retains the signature Toyota look seen in previous models. All variants feature four beam halogen headlamps, while only the top models come with daytime running lights, partial chrome plating, and fog lamps.

In the side view, lower variants have body-colored door handles, while higher variants boast chromed door handles. All versions come equipped with body-colored side mirrors featuring integrated turn indicators. At the rear, LED line guide rear lamps are standard, and rear chrome garnish is available only in the top three variants. The rear camera is exclusively offered in the top two variants.

Toyota Yaris Interior

Moving on to the interior, the Toyota Yaris 2023 offers a clean and sleek design. The steering wheel is adjustable and comes with control switches in the top four variants. The steering switches control audio and Bluetooth in the 1.3L ATIV trims, and additional multi-information display (MID) features are included in the top two variants.

Depending on the variant, the inner door handles vary in color – chrome-colored in the top two variants, silver-painted in the 1.3L ATIV trims, and pigmented in the base variants. Standard features across all variants include an illuminated entry system, power windows, central door locking, and front personal lamp. Air conditioning and heater are available in all versions, while the top two variants offer auto air conditioning and climate control.

The infotainment system also varies based on the variant, with the lower four variants having an in-dash touch audio system with a 3 lines LCD display, and the top two variants featuring an in-dash 6.8-inch capacitive touch screen. The number of speakers also varies, with 2 speakers in the base variants, 4 speakers in the 1.3L ATIV variants, and 6 speakers in the top two variants. All variants support Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, and there are two USB ports available.

In terms of safety features, the Toyota Yaris includes two airbags and an immobilizer across all variants. Higher-end models come with advanced safety features such as vehicle safety control with traction control and hill start assist. Additionally, the anti-lock braking system with EBD and brake assist is standard in all variants. All models also come with key reminder warning and light reminder warning.

