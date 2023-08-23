Union Star Bike Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Union Star motorcycles catch the interest of bicycle enthusiasts.

The first 70-cc automatic motorcycle in Pakistan is a notable development.

Rapid popularity for Shari Autos’ Union Star 70cc bike.

If you’re a bike enthusiast or a regular rider, you should know about the Union Star, Pakistan’s first automatic 70-cc motorcycle. Its rapid popularity is mainly due to Shari Autos’ innovation—the Union Star 70cc bike.

Shari Autos, a Karachi-based motorbike dealership since 2002, has transitioned towards innovation by introducing the fully automatic Union Star 70cc bike. It requires no clutch, gear, or kick start. Even if you’ve never ridden before, you can handle the Union Star 70cc motorcycle if you can ride a bicycle. It’s also the most affordable 70-cc bike in Pakistan.

Specifications

70cc Engine.

No Clutch.

No Kick.

No Gear.

Stylish Indicators.

Fancy side covers.

Self Start.

Union Star Bike’s latest price in Pakistan

The cost of the Union Star motorcycle in Pakistan is 125,000 Pakistani rupees. The price could differ due to various factors. For a more precise price, it’s best to get in touch with the manufacturers or dealerships selling this bike.

