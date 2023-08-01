Visa opens new office in Pakistan to expand regional reach

Visa has officially opened a new office in Pakistan.

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has officially opened its new office in Pakistan.

Visa’s expanded presence in Pakistan reflects its commitment to supporting financial institutions, merchant clients, government partners, investments, and local communities in driving the digitalization of the payments landscape.

Visa’s new office aims to bolster its talent acquisition strategy by attracting and retaining key talent. The purpose-built space caters to the staff’s needs, fostering a collaborative, innovative, and inclusive work culture in a hybrid environment.

Cash displacement in the NALP region has rapidly accelerated in the past two years, with Visa witnessing a significant increase in digital payment adoption. The company is dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s transition to a cashless economy through digital transformation. Visa’s innovative solutions have played a crucial role in promoting digital payments in the country. The company remains committed to capturing emerging opportunities in consumer payment behavior and patterns in the NALP region.

Visa’s increased on-ground presence reflects its commitment to support Pakistan’s government’s digital commerce agenda. The company collaborates with local banks, businesses, and fintechs to provide the payment options that Pakistani consumers demand.

“As a network that works for everyone, everywhere, Visa’s mission is to drive digital commerce for the benefit of consumers, businesses, and the economy across Pakistan. As part of our overarching strategy for the NALP market, our new office will enable us to continue collaborations with local financial institution clients, merchants, and fintech partners to develop and deploy efficient, convenient, and secure processes for offline and online commerce. For us at Visa, it is a place where our employees, clients, and partners can seamlessly collaborate to create solutions, develop user experiences, and share ideas—all with the goal of helping businesses, individuals, and economies thrive,” said Umar S. Khan, Visa Country Manager for Pakistan.

