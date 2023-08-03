XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 4th Aug 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

As of today, the current live XRP price stands at approximately $0.67 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of around $1.4 billion USD. XRP has experienced a decline of 2.44% in the past 24 hours. In terms of CoinMarketCap ranking, it holds the 5th position, boasting a live market cap of about $35.3 billion USD. The circulating supply of XRP coins is approximately 52.7 billion out of a maximum supply of 100 billion XRP coins. Please note that the XRP to USD price is updated in real-time.