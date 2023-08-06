XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 7th Aug 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.
These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).
The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.
As of today, the current XRP price is $0.626668 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $831,451,102 USD. We continuously update the XRP to USD price in real-time. Over the last 24 hours, XRP has experienced a slight decrease of 0.02%. It currently holds the #5 rank on CoinMarketCap, boasting a live market cap of $33,051,287,166 USD. The circulating supply of XRP coins is 52,741,286,353, and the maximum supply is 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
