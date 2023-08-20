Yamaha R1 Price in Pakistan – August 2023

In the realm of high-performance motorcycles, few names command as much respect and admiration as the Yamaha YZF-R1. This iconic two-wheeled marvel has been a symbol of cutting-edge technology, blistering speed, and heart-pounding exhilaration since its introduction in 1998. As each new iteration pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of supersport motorcycles, the Yamaha R1 remains a pinnacle of engineering excellence and a dream machine for riders and enthusiasts alike.

A Legacy of Innovation: Origins and Evolution

The Yamaha YZF-R1 was born out of Yamaha’s extensive experience in motorcycle racing, particularly in the Superbike World Championship. Drawing inspiration from the racetrack, Yamaha set out to create a bike that not only excelled on the track but also delivered an unmatched riding experience on the streets.

The first-generation R1, unveiled in 1998, was an instant game-changer. With a 998cc inline-four engine that produced an astonishing 150 horsepower, a lightweight aluminum frame, and an aggressive, aerodynamic design, the R1 quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the superbike category.

Since then, Yamaha has consistently pushed the envelope with each new iteration of the R1, incorporating the latest advancements in technology and engineering. The bike’s evolution has seen improvements in engine performance, handling, electronics, and aerodynamics, solidifying its status as a benchmark for sportbike excellence.

Performance Redefined: Engine and Power

Central to the Yamaha R1’s reputation is its powerhouse engine. The modern R1 features a state-of-the-art 998cc crossplane inline-four engine that has been finely tuned to deliver exceptional power, torque, and throttle response. The crossplane design mimics the firing order of a V4 engine, resulting in smoother power delivery and improved traction.

With advanced features such as variable valve timing (Yamaha’s “YCC-T”), a slipper clutch, and titanium connecting rods, the R1’s engine is a masterpiece of engineering precision. The bike’s electronic throttle system ensures instantaneous response while riding, allowing riders to harness the full potential of the engine’s capabilities.

Yamaha R1 Price in Pakistan

The Yamaha R1 price in Pakistan cost you around Rs `9,500,000 for the base variant and you can also purchase from a few Bike stores for PKR 11,50000.

Yamaha R1 Features

Feature Specs ENGINE Type of the engine liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder, 4- valves per cylinder Displacement 998 cc Compression ratio 13.0:1 Transmission slipper clutch and wet multi-plate assist; 6-speed Bore x stroke (mm) 79.0 x 50.9 Fuel delivery mode FI (Fuel injection) with YCC-I and YCC-T Final drive Chain SUSPENSION AND BRAKES Front suspension KYB inverted fork, 43mm, fully adjustable Rear suspension Fully adjustable, KYB single shock Front brakes ABS, Dual hydraulic disc 320mm, and Brake Control System Rear brakes ABS, hydraulic disc 220mm, Brake Control System Front tires Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING RS11F 120/70ZR17 Rear tires Bridgestone BATTLAX RACING RS11R tires 190/55ZR17 DIMENSIONS Length 80.9 inches Width 27.2 inches Height 45.9 inches Wheelbase 55.3 inches Height of seat 33.7 inches Max. ground clearance 5.1 inches FUEL Capacity (gal) 4.5 Economy 33 mpg

