Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look 

Advertisement

The Yamaha YBR 125 is a well-known motorcycle made by Yamaha. This bike combines a sporty appearance with excellent performance.

The car company replaced the old carburetor system with a more advanced fuel injection system in the YBR 125 bike. Despite facing tough competition, the YBR 125 bike remained very popular in its category.

The YBR 125 bike has convenient features like a self-start function, attractive alloy rims, a modern speedometer with a fuel indicator, and a large headlamp. It runs on an air-cooled engine that can produce 10.7 horsepower at 7,500 revolutions per minute.

This bike can hold about 13 liters of fuel, and its overall size is about 1975 millimeters in length, 745 millimeters in width, and 1080 millimeters in height, with a seat that’s 775 millimeters high.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Rs419,000

Yamaha YBR 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs436,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray Price in Pakistan

Rs439,000

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Rs380,500

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs408,000

Also Read

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Cultus is a compact car produced by the Japanese automaker...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story