Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Suzuki Cultus is a compact car produced by the Japanese automaker...
The Yamaha YBR 125 is a well-known motorcycle made by Yamaha. This bike combines a sporty appearance with excellent performance.
The car company replaced the old carburetor system with a more advanced fuel injection system in the YBR 125 bike. Despite facing tough competition, the YBR 125 bike remained very popular in its category.
The YBR 125 bike has convenient features like a self-start function, attractive alloy rims, a modern speedometer with a fuel indicator, and a large headlamp. It runs on an air-cooled engine that can produce 10.7 horsepower at 7,500 revolutions per minute.
This bike can hold about 13 liters of fuel, and its overall size is about 1975 millimeters in length, 745 millimeters in width, and 1080 millimeters in height, with a seat that’s 775 millimeters high.
Rs419,000
Rs436,000
Rs439,000
Rs380,500
Rs408,000
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.