Yamaha YBR 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look

The Yamaha YBR 125 is a well-known motorcycle made by Yamaha. This bike combines a sporty appearance with excellent performance.

The car company replaced the old carburetor system with a more advanced fuel injection system in the YBR 125 bike. Despite facing tough competition, the YBR 125 bike remained very popular in its category.

The YBR 125 bike has convenient features like a self-start function, attractive alloy rims, a modern speedometer with a fuel indicator, and a large headlamp. It runs on an air-cooled engine that can produce 10.7 horsepower at 7,500 revolutions per minute.

This bike can hold about 13 liters of fuel, and its overall size is about 1975 millimeters in length, 745 millimeters in width, and 1080 millimeters in height, with a seat that’s 775 millimeters high.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs419,000

Yamaha YBR 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs436,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray Price in Pakistan

Rs439,000

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Rs380,500

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs408,000

