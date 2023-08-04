Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan August 2023

Yamaha successfully carves niche with stylish bikes in Pakistan.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has successfully carved its niche in the bike market, introducing stylish and attractive bikes to the Pakistani audience. The combination of style and performance has become synonymous with Yamaha bikes, especially with the reentry of Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan, which remains a popular choice among a significant portion of the population.

Yamaha, as an automotive industry leader, boasts a large customer base, maintaining a strong position in the market despite competition from Honda and Suzuki. Among Yamaha’s models, the YBR 125 stands out as a top contender in its segment.

Following the recent price increase, the most affordable Yamaha bike, YB125Z, now carries a price tag of Rs380,500, while the premium YBR 125G Matte Gray model has surpassed the Rs4lac mark.

Unfortunately, buying new bikes has become challenging for people due to consecutive price hikes coinciding with an ongoing economic crisis. The auto industry, heavily reliant on imports, has been under strain due to the significant depreciation of the local currency, adding to the financial burden faced by consumers.

Yamaha Latest Bikes Prices August 2023

Models Updated Price Yamaha YB 125Z Rs380,500 Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Rs408,000 Yamaha YB 125 Rs419,000 Yamaha YB 125G Rs436,000 YBR 125G Matte Gray/Orange Rs439,000