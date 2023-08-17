Advertisement
date 2023-08-17
Yamaha YBR 125G Price in Pakistan

Articles
Yamaha YBR 125G Price in Pakistan

  • The motorcycle’s sleek aesthetics make it a head-turner on city streets and winding roads alike.
  • Engineered to deliver an exhilarating riding experience suitable for daily commutes and adventurous journeys.
  • Yamaha’s commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in the YBR 125G’s engine performance and design.
Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation and quality in the world of motorcycles, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. In Pakistan, Yamaha’s YBR 125G stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering a powerful, stylish, and reliable ride. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and price details of the Yamaha YBR 125G, a motorcycle that has captured the attention of riders across the country.

Stylish Design and Exterior

The Yamaha YBR 125G is an embodiment of dynamic design and sleek aesthetics. The motorcycle’s bold stance, coupled with its aggressive front headlight, exudes a sense of confidence and strength. Whether navigating through bustling city streets or exploring winding roads, the YBR 125G’s design ensures it commands attention wherever it goes.

Engine Performance and Power

At the heart of the Yamaha YBR 125G lies a robust engine that delivers a blend of power and efficiency. The motorcycle’s engine is engineered to provide an exhilarating riding experience, whether for daily commutes or adventurous rides. The YBR 125G’s performance is a testament to Yamaha’s dedication to producing motorcycles that excel in both urban and rural terrain.

Comfortable Ride and Features

Yamaha understands the importance of rider comfort, and the YBR 125G is designed with ergonomics in mind. The comfortable seating position, well-padded saddle, and easy-to-reach controls make long rides a pleasurable experience. The motorcycle’s features are designed to enhance the riding experience, ensuring that riders have everything they need at their fingertips.

Advanced Technology and Safety

Yamaha prioritizes safety by equipping the YBR 125G with advanced features that enhance rider confidence. The motorcycle’s braking system and suspension contribute to stability and control, especially on uneven surfaces. The incorporation of modern technology ensures that riders can enjoy a safe and secure ride without compromising on performance.

Fuel efficiency and economy

In a country where fuel economy is of utmost importance, the Yamaha YBR 125G delivers commendable fuel efficiency. Its economical fuel consumption ensures that riders can cover more distance on a single tank, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

Yamaha YBR 125G latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125G current in Pakistan is PKR 436,000

Yamaha YBR 125G key specifications

PricePKR 436,000
Dimension (Lxwxh)1990 x 745 x 1080 mm
Engine4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement124 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower10.7 HP @ 7500.0 RPM
Torque10.4 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke54.0 x 54.0 mm
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Petrol Capacity13L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
StartingKick & Electric Start
Top Speed110 KM/H
Dry Weight113KG
FrameBackbone Type
Ground Clearance145mm
Wheel Size18 in
Tyre at Back3.50 – 18
Tyre at Front3.00 – 3.00

