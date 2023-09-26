1000/20 Tyre Size, Brands and Price in Pakistan

The importance of tyres in your car cannot be emphasized. They are the single point of contact between your car and the road, making them an essential part of your driving safety and experience.

Understanding the alphanumeric tyre code is critical for making an informed tyre purchase. This number, which is usually visible on the tyre’s sidewall, reveals important information regarding its size and capabilities.

In this post, we’ll look at the 1000/20 tyre size, which is popular for big commercial trucks. The code “1000/20” denotes a tyre size of 1000x20mm. To break it down, the first number, 10, reflects the breadth of the tyre in inches.

The second part, 00, indicates the aspect ratio, which is the cross-sectional height as a percentage of the cross-sectional width. In this case, it’s 100%. Finally, the number 20 signifies the rim diameter in inches on which the tyre fits. This standardized format helps identify and select the right tyre size.

For a more detailed description, the complete code appears as “10.00–20 16PR Jet Trak.” The “16PR” stands for the ply rating of the tyre, indicating its strength and load-bearing capacity. “R” denotes the radial construction of the tyre, which is a common design in modern tyres. “Jet Trak” is the brand name associated with this specific tyre size.

Advertisement

There are several brands to choose from, including Otani, Dunlop, Michelin, Hankook, General Tyre, and Yokohama. Prices for 1000/20 tyres range from 62,450 PKR for Dunlop to 46,500 PKR for Michelin and 77,450 PKR for General Tyre, among others.

Always check the sidewall for exact sizes and specs before selecting new tyres for your car. The standardized format promotes consistency across all tyre companies, allowing consumers to make more informed decisions.

Also Read Honda City price in Pakistan – September 2023 Honda has established itself as a dominant brand in Pakistan's thriving local...