2023 Yamaha YD100 Junoon Price in Pakistan

Yamaha, with its long-standing presence in the industry, has undeniably crafted some remarkable motorcycles over the years.

The Yamaha YD100 Junoon stands as a testament to their legacy, remaining a noteworthy creation. Its discontinuation stemmed from declining sales, largely attributed to ineffective marketing efforts. Nevertheless, the Yamaha YD100 Junoon remains a standout bike from its time. This article delves into details regarding the mileage, top speed, engine specifications, fuel tank capacity, pricing in Pakistan, and more aspects of the Yamaha YD100 Junoon.

The Yamaha YD100 Junoon made its debut in Pakistan’s automotive market in 2005 and remained in production until 2012. While Yamaha YD100 Junoon is no longer being manufactured, it can still be found as a used option on platforms like OLX or PakWheels.

Equipped with a robust 4-stroke air-cooled, SOHC engine boasting a displacement of 100cc, this bike was known for its impressive mileage and fuel tank capacity. During its time, the Yamaha YD100 Junoon offered an exceptionally smooth ride, and its substantial appearance never failed to capture attention. I can attest to this from my personal two-year experience with this bike. Now, let’s delve into the pricing details of this exceptional machine.

The price range for the Yamaha YD100 Junoon in Pakistan commences at PKR 55,000 and can extend up to approximately PKR 1,000,000. These prices are contingent on various factors such as the bike’s condition, including aspects like paint quality, engine health, overall appearance, and more.

PricePKR 0.6 – 1 lacs
Dimensions (Lxwxh)1915 x 745 x 1015 mm
Engine4-Stroke, air-cooled, SOHC
Displacement100 cc
ClutchN/A
Transmission4-speed
Horsepower
FrameN/A
Torque
Bore & Stroke49 x 54 Nm
Compression Ratio9.0:1
StartingKick Start
Ground Clearance160 mm
Top Speed
Petrol Capacity11.0 L
Fuel Average
Dry Weight99 KG
Wheel Size
Tyre at Back2.50 – 18
Tyre at Front2.50 – 18

Yamaha YBR new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
Yamaha YBR new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation and performance, has consistently delivered motorcycles...

