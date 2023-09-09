2023 Yamaha YZF R3: Check Out Its Price in Pakistan

Yamaha YZF R3 is a 321cc motorcycle that delivers 41 horsepower and 29.6 Nm of torque.

Yamaha YZF R3 is priced between PKR 5,200,000 and PKR 8,500,000 in Pakistan.

R3 is known for its impressive power-to-weight ratio and exhilarating ride.

Advertisement

The Yamaha YZF R3 has been attracting attention due to its outstanding aesthetics and impressive performance. If you’re considering adding this remarkable machine to your life, you’re probably curious about its cost. In this article, we will explore the pricing of the Yamaha YZF R3 in Pakistan, delve into its comprehensive specifications, and highlight why this motorcycle is an excellent option for passionate riders.

Before we dive into the pricing information, let’s take a moment to highlight some of the key attributes that truly appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts. If you’re a novice rider embarking on your journey, the Yamaha YZF R3 naturally emerges as an enticing option. With its elegant and sleek design, complemented by a 321cc engine that delivers 41 horsepower and 29.6 Nm of torque, this motorcycle offers an exhilarating riding experience whether you’re navigating urban streets or mastering winding roads.

Yamaha YZF R3 Price in Pakistan

Now, turning our attention to the financial aspect, the Yamaha YZF R3 is renowned not only for its performance but also for its affordability. You can own this exceptional motorcycle without straining your budget, as it is priced between PKR 5,200,000 and PKR 8,500,000.

Several factors make the Yamaha YZF R3 a compelling choice.

The Yamaha YZF R3 is meticulously engineered to provide an exhilarating ride, thanks to its impressive power-to-weight ratio, ensuring thrills every time you venture out on the road.

Advertisement

With its sporty and assertive exterior, the Yamaha YZF R3 is guaranteed to grab attention. This motorcycle doesn’t just offer exceptional performance; it also boasts a distinctive and eye-catching appearance.

Thanks to its 14-liter fuel tank, the Yamaha YZF R3 can provide an impressive mileage of around 25 kilometers per liter, ensuring you won’t need to make frequent refueling stops.

Yamaha has a well-established reputation for its remarkable contributions to the automotive industry, and the R3 model is certainly no different, proving its enduring quality over time.

Specifications

Price PKR 5.2 – 8.5 lacs Dimensions (Lxwxh) 2090 x 720 x 1135 mm Engine 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-valves Displacement 321 cc Clutch Wet Multiple Clutch Transmission 6-speed Horsepower 42.0 HP @ 10750.0 RPM Frame Diamond Torque 29.6 Nm @ 9000.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 68 x 44.1 Nm Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Starting Electric Ground Clearance 160 mm Top Speed 140 KM/H Petrol Capacity 14 L Fuel Average 25.0 KM/L Dry Weight 169 KG Wheel Size 17 in Tyre at Back 140 – 70 Tyre at Front 110 – 70

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.