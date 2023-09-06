700 Watt solar panel price in Pakistan September 2023

In Pakistan, the quest for affordable and environmentally friendly electricity has led to a growing interest in solar energy solutions. As of September 2023, the 700 watt solar panel price in Pakistan is a topic of great significance.

This article aims to explore the world of 700 watt solar panels, their availability in the Pakistani market, alternative panel sizes to consider, pricing, and important factors to consider when installing solar energy systems.

Understanding the 700 watt solar panel

A 700 watt solar panel is a larger-sized panel capable of generating enough electricity to power several fans, LED bulbs, and even a couple of mobile chargers simultaneously. However, it’s essential to note that 700-watt solar panels are relatively rare in the Pakistani market.

The most commonly used solar panels in Pakistan typically fall within the range of 550 to 600 watts.

Nevertheless, the demand for higher-capacity solar panels has been steadily increasing, driven by the desire to generate more electricity while utilizing less space.

700 Watt solar panel price in Pakistan

As of September 2023, the 700 watt solar panel price in Pakistan varies between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 90,000.

This price range is influenced by several factors, including the brand, type, quality, efficiency, and expected lifespan of the solar panel.

The 700 watt solar panel is renowned for its higher output, efficiency, space optimization, and cost-effectiveness.

Availability of 700 watt solar panels in Pakistan

It’s worth noting that 700 watt solar panels are not commonly found in the Pakistani market. The highest capacity solar panels available usually range from 600 to 610 watts.

However, the growing demand for higher-capacity panels in Pakistan may lead to the importation of 700-watt solar panels in the near future. As a result, it is currently challenging to provide precise pricing information for these panels.

For those seeking alternatives, there are numerous options available, including 550–600-watt solar panels, which are widely used and offer efficient electricity generation capabilities.

Best alternatives to 700 watt solar panels in Pakistan

When it comes to selecting the size of solar panels in Pakistan, you have several options to choose from.

One of the most efficient and favoured sizes is the 550–555-watt solar panel. Different brands offer various sizes, and here are some examples along with their estimated prices:

Longi

550 watts: Rs. 49,550 – Rs. 51,000

560 watts: Rs. 53,200 – Rs. 54,500

600 watts: Rs. 57,000 – Rs. 60,000

610 watts: Rs. 57,950 – Rs. 61,000

Jinko

550 watts: Rs. 49,550 – Rs. 51,000

575 watts: Rs. 54,650 – Rs. 55,500

Canadian Solar

600 watts: Rs. 57,000 – Rs. 60,000

Factors Influencing the 700 Watt Solar Panel Price in Pakistan

Several factors can significantly impact the price of 700 watt solar panels in Pakistan:

Solar Panel Brand and Quality: The brand and quality of the solar panel play a crucial role in determining its price. Well-established and reputable brands may have a higher initial cost but offer superior efficiency and longer lifespans. Efficiency and Performance: Solar panels with higher efficiency levels may come with a higher price tag, but they generate more electricity per square meter, making them a wise long-term investment. Type of Solar Panel: Different types of solar panels, such as monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin-film, come at varying price points and offer different performance characteristics. Assess which type suits your specific needs and circumstances. Installation and Additional Components: It's essential to account for installation costs and any supplementary components like inverters, batteries, and mounting systems when calculating the overall cost of a solar panel system.

Advantages of 700 Watt solar panels

Investing in 700 watt solar panels offers several benefits:

Impressive Power Generation: These panels provide a substantial power output, making them suitable for meeting the electricity demands of small to medium-sized households and businesses. Space Optimization: 700-watt solar panels are designed to be space-efficient, allowing you to maximize the use of available installation space. Economical Choice: Solar panels offer significant long-term savings on electricity expenses, making them a cost-effective solution. Eco-Friendly: Solar energy is a clean and environmentally responsible alternative to conventional fossil fuels, contributing to reducing carbon emissions and combatting climate change. Minimal Maintenance: Solar panels have few moving components, requiring minimal maintenance and providing enduring performance.

Can I install 700 watt solar panels myself?

While it’s technically possible to install solar panels yourself, it is strongly recommended to seek professional installation services. Professional installation ensures proper setup and adherence to safety guidelines, ensuring the efficiency and safety of your solar energy system.

Choosing the most suitable solar system for your home depends on your energy needs and monthly electricity consumption. To determine the best fit, assess your energy usage through your electricity bills. Below is a table to help you identify solar system sizes based on your monthly electricity units:

Monthly Electricity Units Solar System Capacity 300-360 3KW Solar System 550-600 5KW Solar System 1200-1400 10KW Solar System 1600-1800 15KW Solar System 2250-2400 20KW Solar System 2900-3000 25KW Solar System 3400-3600 30KW Solar System 4050-4200 35KW Solar System 5800-6000 50KW Solar System

Average price of 700 watt solar panels in Pakistan

Providing an average price for 700-watt solar panels in Pakistan is challenging due to their limited availability in the market. Solar panel prices in Pakistan are subject to daily fluctuations, making it impossible to offer precise figures.

However, alternative options such as 550-watt and 600-watt solar panels are readily accessible, and you can obtain accurate pricing information for these sizes.