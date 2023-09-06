AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 07 September 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 83.46 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 83.61 Updated on 07 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 83.46 83.61

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Advertisement Advertisement CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 308 311 Euro EUR 338.7 342 British Pound GBP 398.1 402 UAE Dirham AED 87.7 88.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65 Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4 Australian Dollar AUD 210 212 Omani Riyal OMR 790.13 798.13 Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.71 84.41 Bahrain Dinar BHD 808.76 816.76 Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45 Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16 New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.87 180.87 Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13 Swedish Krona SEK 28.16 28.46 Swiss Franc CHF 342.19 344.69 Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.