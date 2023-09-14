AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 15 Sept 2023

Articles
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81.7 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 82.5 Updated on 15 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today81.782.5
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
 US DollarUSD297300
EuroEUR322325
British PoundGBP376.5380
UAE DirhamAED81.782.5
Saudi RiyalSAR79.0579.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD958.55967.55
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD198200
Omani RiyalOMR768.48776.48
Japanese YenJPY22.09
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.2163.81
Qatari RiyalQAR81.2881.98
Bahrain DinarBHD786.83794.83
Thai BhatTHB8.298.44
Chinese YuanCNY40.7241.12
Hong Kong DollarHKD37.838.15
Danish KroneDKK42.5742.97
New Zealand DollarNZD175.01177.01
Singapore DollarSGD217219
Norwegians KroneNOK27.6427.94
Swedish KronaSEK26.626.9
Swiss FrancCHF331.44333.94
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

