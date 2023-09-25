AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 26 Sept 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 82 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 82.8. Updated on 26 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 82 82.8

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 291.1 294 Euro EUR 311 314 British Pound GBP 368 371.5 UAE Dirham AED 82 82.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.05 78.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 196 198 Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22 Qatari Riyal QAR 80.69 81.39 Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13 Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.