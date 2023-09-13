Air Arabia Job Opportunities in the UAE with Salaries of up to 8,500 Dirhams

PM welcomes Air Arabia Group for setting up new airline
Air Arabia, a prominent low-cost airline operating in the Middle East, has recently unveiled a selection of attractive job openings within the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Prospective candidates aspiring to pursue a fulfilling career in the aviation sector now have the chance to become part of this renowned airline. These vacancies present a promising career trajectory for individuals possessing the requisite skills and ambitions, offering competitive salaries that can reach as high as 8,500 Dirhams.
To be eligible for the sought-after roles at Air Arabia, prospective candidates are required to fulfill specific criteria, which include:
Education: Depending on the particular position, candidates should possess a pertinent educational background, which can range from a high school diploma to a bachelor’s degree or higher in relevant fields.
Experience: While some roles may not necessitate prior experience, others may require a minimum number of years in a similar capacity within the aviation sector.
Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English is typically a fundamental requirement. Furthermore, familiarity with other languages, particularly Arabic, can be advantageous.
Age Requirement: Candidates must meet the age criteria stipulated for each job category.
Required Documentation:
Individuals interested in applying for job openings at Air Arabia should prepare the following documents:
Updated Resume/CV: Make certain that your resume or curriculum vitae encompasses comprehensive information regarding your relevant educational background and work experiences.
Educational Certificates: Provide duplicates of your educational certificates, diplomas, and degrees that establish your eligibility for the position.
Work Experience Certificates: Include any certificates or recommendation letters from former employers, particularly those pertinent to the position you are seeking.
Passport Copy: Furnish a clear photocopy of the biographical page of your passport as proof of your identity.
Visa Status: If you are not a resident of the UAE, submit a copy of your current visa status within the UAE.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates can apply for Air Arabia job vacancies:
Access the Official Website: Visit the Air Arabia official website and navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
Explore Available Positions: Review the list of job openings and choose the one that aligns with your qualifications and interests.
Initiate Your Application: Click on the selected job vacancy to access comprehensive job descriptions and requirements. From there, you can proceed to submit your application directly through the website.
Upload Required Documents: As part of the application process, you will be prompted to upload your resume/CV and any other necessary documents.
Complete the Application Form: Thoroughly fill in all essential details, ensuring that your application is comprehensive and accurate.
Submit Your Application: After reviewing your application, click the “Submit” or “Apply Now” button to forward your application to the Human Resources department at Air Arabia.
Job Vacancies:
|POSITION
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Head of HR Shared Services
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Flight Operations Auditor
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Senior Accountant – Accounts Payable
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
