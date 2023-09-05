Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition latest price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, one motorcycle stands out for its performance and reliability – the Honda CG 125, brought to the country by Atlas Honda Limited. Since its introduction, this motorcycle has maintained its original design, which has both its admirers who appreciate its consistency and others who desire some changes.

Unveiling the Special Edition

The Honda CG 125 has been a long-standing favorite among riders due to its power and enjoyment. Now, there’s also growing interest in the Honda CG 125 Special Edition. This Special Edition is essentially the same as the classic CG 125, with the primary difference being the color of the side panel and fuel tank. While there are some other changes in this motorcycle, they may not be very noticeable, but we’ll delve into those details in the specifications section.

Factors Influencing Price Change

The economic situation in our country significantly influences price fluctuations in the automobile industry. Rising petrol prices lead to increased material costs, prompting manufacturers to raise prices. Additionally, fluctuations in the dollar-to-rupee exchange rate have widespread effects. There are also other contributing factors to consider.

Inflation Rate.

Government Policies.

Taxes and Regulations.

Production Cost.

Customers Perspective

Customer opinions, gathered from social media platforms, vary. Some view the motorcycle as a good investment, while others find it expensive. Some suggest opting for an older model and investing in its customization, which could be more cost-effective. Given the rising issue of theft in many parts of Pakistan, customers are also requesting manufacturers to include a tracking system as a security feature.

Honda CG 125 Special Edition latest price in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 special edition price in Pakistan is PKR 282,900.

Honda CG 125 Special Edition key specifications

Price PKR 282,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1912 x 727 x 1029 mm Engine 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled Engine Displacement 124 cc Clutch Constant Mesh Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM Torque 9.0 Nm @ 7500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Petrol Capacity 9.2L Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L Starting Kick & Electric Start Top Speed 100 KM/H Dry Weight 108KG Frame Diamond Steel Type Ground Clearance 133mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 3.00 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.50 – 2.50

