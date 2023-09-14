Advertisement
Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition new price in Pakistan

Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition new price in Pakistan

Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition new price in Pakistan

Atlas Honda CG 125 Special Edition new price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, one motorcycle stands out for its performance and reliability – the Honda CG 125, brought to the country by Atlas Honda Limited. Since its introduction, this motorcycle has maintained its original design, which has both its admirers who appreciate its consistency and others who desire some changes.

Unveiling the Special Edition

The Honda CG 125 has been a long-standing favorite among riders due to its power and enjoyment. Now, there’s also growing interest in the Honda CG 125 Special Edition. This Special Edition is essentially the same as the classic CG 125, with the primary difference being the color of the side panel and fuel tank. While there are some other changes in this motorcycle, they may not be very noticeable, but we’ll delve into those details in the specifications section.

Factors Influencing Price Change

The economic situation in our country significantly influences price fluctuations in the automobile industry. Rising petrol prices lead to increased material costs, prompting manufacturers to raise prices. Additionally, fluctuations in the dollar-to-rupee exchange rate have widespread effects. There are also other contributing factors to consider.

  • Inflation Rate.
  • Government Policies.
  • Taxes and Regulations.
  • Production Cost.
Customers Perspective

Customer opinions, gathered from social media platforms, vary. Some view the motorcycle as a good investment, while others find it expensive. Some suggest opting for an older model and investing in its customization, which could be more cost-effective. Given the rising issue of theft in many parts of Pakistan, customers are also requesting manufacturers to include a tracking system as a security feature.

Honda CG 125 Special Edition latest price in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 special edition price in Pakistan is PKR 282,900.

Honda CG 125 Special Edition key specifications

PricePKR 282,900
Dimension (Lxwxh)1912 x 727 x 1029 mm
Engine4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled Engine
Displacement124 cc
ClutchConstant Mesh
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
Torque9.0 Nm @ 7500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke56.5 x 49.5 mm
Compression Ratio9.0:1
Petrol Capacity9.2L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
StartingKick & Electric Start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight108KG
FrameDiamond Steel Type
Ground Clearance133mm
Wheel Size18 in
Tyre at Back3.00 – 17
Tyre at Front2.50 – 2.50

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

