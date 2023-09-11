Atlas Honda Pridor latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The motorcycle market in Pakistan is brimming with options for riders looking for reliable, efficient, and affordable two-wheelers. Among the prominent players in this arena is Atlas Honda, a trusted name renowned for producing motorcycles that cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani riders. One of their standout offerings is the Atlas Honda Pridor.

Enfine Performance

The Atlas Honda Pridor is powered by a robust and efficient engine designed to deliver impressive performance. It features an [insert engine capacity] engine that generates [insert horsepower] and [insert torque] lb-ft of torque. This setup ensures a smooth and responsive ride, whether you’re commuting through city traffic or embarking on longer journeys.

The Pridor’s fuel efficiency is a notable feature, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. Its well-tuned suspension and reliable braking system contribute to a safe and enjoyable riding experience.

Key Feature

The Atlas Honda Pridor comes equipped with several noteworthy features that enhance its appeal. These include:

Stylish Design

The Pridor boasts a sleek and modern design that is both visually appealing and aerodynamic, contributing to better fuel efficiency.

Comfortable Seating

The bike offers a comfortable and ergonomic seating position, ensuring a relaxed ride even on longer trips.

Efficient Lighting

The Pridor is equipped with efficient headlights and tail lamps that ensure good visibility, contributing to safety during night rides.

Atlas Honda Pridor latest Price in Pakistan

Atlas Honda Pridor latest Price in Pakistan is Rs 208,900

Atlas Honda Pridor key specifications

Engine 4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled Displacement 97.1 cm3 Bore & Stroke 50.0 x 49.5 mm Transmission 4-Speed Constant Mesh Starting Kick Starter Final Drive Roller Chain Dimensions(LxWxH) 1986 x 718 x 1050 mm Seat Height 798 mm

Ground Clearance 156 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 9.7 Liters (Reserve 1.5 Liters) Wheel Base 1226 mm Tire at Front 2.75 – 18 (4 PR) Tire at Back 2.75 – 18 (6 PR) Suspension at Front Telescopic Fork 94 mm Travel Suspension at Back Swing Arm 84 mm Travel Dry Weight 96kg

