Atlas Honda unveils 2024 CG125 motorcycle with 77 improvements

Articles
Atlas Honda unveils 2024 CG125 motorcycle with 77 improvements

Atlas Honda has recently introduced the 2024 CG125, a motorcycle that seems like a blast from the past with its familiar design. While the exterior may look unchanged, the company claims there are “77 improvements” in this new model, aiming to breathe fresh life into this iconic bike.

Some of the key updates include an increased compression ratio, an upgraded carburettor for improved airflow, enhanced pistons, and a revamped crank-shaft assembly.

The head and cylinder have been redesigned, along with a revised combustion chamber design, a new gear-oil pump drive, and a new gear timing drive. Additionally, the engine mounting points have been reinforced.

However, it’s essential to note that these changes might not result in significant differences in performance or reliability compared to the previous model.

In an attempt to add a touch of luxury, Honda has rebranded the ‘Special Edition’ as the ‘Gold Edition.’ The updates for this variant include a stylish black and gold speedometer, a gold front emblem, refreshed seat stitching, black and gold stickers, gold side and exhaust covers, and clear white blinkers.

Despite the updates, Atlas Honda has maintained reasonable pricing for its motorcycles. The CG125 standard and SE models are priced at Rs. 234,900 and Rs. 282,900, respectively.

Atlas Honda, a long-standing player in the Pakistani motorcycle market, continues to enjoy strong demand despite multiple price hikes.

Limited alternatives for buyers have contributed to its enduring success, making it the largest bike manufacturer in terms of production and sales volume in the country. While the 2024 CG125 may not be a revolutionary update, it’s a testament to the enduring appeal of this classic motorcycle.

