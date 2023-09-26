Bank Alfalah is making it easy for motorcycle fans to acquire Atlas Honda’s attractive Honda CG 125S Gold Edition 2024. This tempting offer includes an interest-free installment plan available only to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

You may now purchase the CG 125S Gold Edition and ride in elegance for as little as Rs. 13,576 per month. Furthermore, Bank Alfalah offers flexibility by allowing consumers to spread their payments over a maximum of 36 months.

This promotion applies to both the CG 125S Gold/Red and Gold/Black models, making it available to a broader variety of customers.

Honda CG 125S Gold Edition Installment Plan

The Honda CG 125S Gold Edition was initially priced at Rs. 292,900, however, this was increased because of high demand and limited availability. However, you can make ownership more reasonable by using the interest-free installment plan.

For those searching for a short-term commitment at a low cost, the 3-month and 6-month installment plans are offered at Rs. 97,633 and Rs. 48,817, respectively, with no interest costs.

Bank Alfalah’s program is a boon for motorcycle fans, allowing them to ride their dream bike without having to make large upfront payments. If you’re thinking about this possibility, let us know what you think in the comments section below and how you feel about this exciting installment plan.

