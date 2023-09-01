Battle of the Crossovers: Haval Jolion vs Changan X7

In a significant automotive development, the locally assembled Haval Jolion has been officially launched in Lahore, marking its entry into the competitive C-segment crossover SUV market in Pakistan.

Priced at Rs. 8.3 million, this homegrown offering by Sazgar Engineering has already stirred excitement among car enthusiasts. What’s particularly intriguing is the inclusion of heated seats, a feature unique to the local variant.

This release intensifies the rivalry in an already fiercely contested segment, bringing the spotlight to the comparison between the Haval Jolion and the Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense, a top-of-the-line variant.

Dimensions

The Haval Jolion stands at 4472mm in length, 1814mm in width, and 1619mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2700mm and ground clearance of 212mm.

In comparison, the Changan X7 measures 4730mm in length, 1870mm in width, and 1720mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2786mm and ground clearance of 200mm.

Engine

Under the hood, the Jolion is equipped with a 1500cc turbocharged 4-cylinder Inline DOHC engine, generating 150hp and 220Nm of torque.

The Oshan X7 matches this with its own 1500cc turbocharged 4-cylinder Inline DOHC engine, but it delivers a more robust 185hp and 300Nm of torque. Both vehicles boast a top speed of 220 km/h and come with a 7-speed automatic DCT transmission.

Exterior

In terms of exterior features, the Haval Jolion sports 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/60/R18 tires, while the Changan X7 rolls on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 225/55/R19 tires.

Both vehicles offer LED adjustable headlights, DRLs, body-coloured door handles, side mirrors with indicators, panoramic sunroofs, ventilated disc brakes, and rear spoilers.

Interior

Inside the cabins, both the Jolion and X7 share a range of features such as electric power steering, dual-zone climate control, smart keyless entry, push-start ignition, power windows, FAUX leather ventilated and heated seats, and navigation systems.

The infotainment display in the Jolion measures 12.3 inches with a 7-inch colored combination instrument, while the X7 features a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch digital speedometer.

When it comes to seating adjustability, the Jolion offers an 8-direction electric adjustable driver’s seat and a 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, while the X7 boasts a 6-way electric adjustable driver’s seat and a 6-way electric adjustable passenger seat.

Safety & convenience

On the safety front, the Jolion is equipped with six airbags, surpassing the X7’s four airbags. Both crossovers come with features like an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Downhill Assist, cruise control, Hill Start Assist Control, traction control, front and rear cameras, and an electronic handbrake.

Price

The Haval Jolion comes with an ex-factory price tag of Rs. 8.3 million, offering a more budget-friendly option compared to the current rate of Rs. 9,199,000 for the Changan X7 FutureSense.