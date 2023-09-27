BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 is a luxurious car with a unique powertrain.

Combines turbocharged petrol straight-six engine with electric drive system.

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 has been introduced in Pakistan.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 is a luxurious car with a unique powertrain. It combines a turbocharged petrol straight-six engine with an electric drive system, enabling short electric-only trips for eco-conscious driving. However, it’s worth noting that this hybrid isn’t particularly fuel-efficient due to

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan 2023

The BMW 5 Series has been introduced in Pakistan, making it convenient for both current BMW owners and potential buyers to find the BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan on this page. Additionally, the specifications and features of this vehicle are provided below.

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in PKR PKR 145.0 lacs

Similar to other BMW models, the BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 boasts an impressive exterior and interior design. For the 2023 model, there are some minor updates to the equipment. These include the addition of LED fog lights, improved Bluetooth connectivity with Smartphone integration, and a sporty leather steering wheel as standard features. The Modern Line option group has been removed, and BMW has also lowered the price of the optional night vision system.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid Features

Twin Power Turbo Inline 6/4

10-speaker sound system with a CD player

Cruise control

Electric mirrors

Heated mirrors

Electric windows front

Electric windows rear

Climate Control

Power Steering Standard

Steering adjustment reach

Steering adjustment rake

Power Seats

Bluetooth connectivity

Sport leather steering wheel

LED fog lights

Load volume shrinks from 520 liters to 375 liters.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid Specifications

Weight Curb Weight – Automatic transmission 4288 lbs Weight distribution – Automatic transmission 51.4/48.6 % Engine Type/cylinders/valves per cylinder TwinPower Turbo Inline 6/4 Displacement 2979 cc Bore/stroke 3.30/3.50 inch Nominal output hp/rpm 300/5800-64001 Max. torque lb-ft/rpm 300(400)/1300-5000 Compression ratio 10.2 :1 Performance Top speed2 130 mph Air resistance 6.83 ft2 Fuel Consumption Automatic Transmission – City/Highway 4 23/30 Fuel tank capacity, approx 17.7 gal Wheels Tire dimensions 245 / 45 Wheel dimensions 18 x 8.0

We’ll keep you posted on any new variants or updates to specifications and features for the 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 in Pakistan.

