BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

The 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 is a luxurious car with a unique powertrain. It combines a turbocharged petrol straight-six engine with an electric drive system, enabling short electric-only trips for eco-conscious driving. However, it’s worth noting that this hybrid isn’t particularly fuel-efficient due to
The BMW 5 Series has been introduced in Pakistan, making it convenient for both current BMW owners and potential buyers to find the BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan on this page. Additionally, the specifications and features of this vehicle are provided below.
|BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in PKR
|PKR 145.0 lacs
Similar to other BMW models, the BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 boasts an impressive exterior and interior design. For the 2023 model, there are some minor updates to the equipment. These include the addition of LED fog lights, improved Bluetooth connectivity with Smartphone integration, and a sporty leather steering wheel as standard features. The Modern Line option group has been removed, and BMW has also lowered the price of the optional night vision system.
|Weight
|Curb Weight – Automatic transmission
|4288 lbs
|Weight distribution – Automatic transmission
|51.4/48.6 %
|Engine
|Type/cylinders/valves per cylinder
|TwinPower Turbo Inline 6/4
|Displacement
|2979 cc
|Bore/stroke
|3.30/3.50 inch
|Nominal output hp/rpm
|300/5800-64001
|Max. torque lb-ft/rpm
|300(400)/1300-5000
|Compression ratio
|10.2 :1
|Performance
|Top speed2
|130 mph
|Air resistance
|6.83 ft2
|Fuel Consumption
|Automatic Transmission – City/Highway 4
|23/30
|Fuel tank capacity, approx
|17.7 gal
|Wheels
|Tire dimensions
|245 / 45
|Wheel dimensions
|18 x 8.0
We’ll keep you posted on any new variants or updates to specifications and features for the 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 in Pakistan.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
