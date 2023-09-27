Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

Articles
Advertisement
BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

Advertisement
  • 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 is a luxurious car with a unique powertrain.
  • Combines turbocharged petrol straight-six engine with electric drive system.
  • BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 has been introduced in Pakistan.
Advertisement

The 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 is a luxurious car with a unique powertrain. It combines a turbocharged petrol straight-six engine with an electric drive system, enabling short electric-only trips for eco-conscious driving. However, it’s worth noting that this hybrid isn’t particularly fuel-efficient due to

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan 2023

The BMW 5 Series has been introduced in Pakistan, making it convenient for both current BMW owners and potential buyers to find the BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan on this page. Additionally, the specifications and features of this vehicle are provided below.

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in PKRPKR 145.0 lacs
BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

Advertisement

Similar to other BMW models, the BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 boasts an impressive exterior and interior design. For the 2023 model, there are some minor updates to the equipment. These include the addition of LED fog lights, improved Bluetooth connectivity with Smartphone integration, and a sporty leather steering wheel as standard features. The Modern Line option group has been removed, and BMW has also lowered the price of the optional night vision system.

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023

The 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid Features

  • Twin Power Turbo Inline 6/4
  • 10-speaker sound system with a CD player
    • Advertisement
  • USB input and HD radio
  • Cruise control
  • Electric mirrors
  • Heated mirrors
  • Electric windows front
  • Electric windows rear
    • Advertisement
  • Seat height adjustment
  • Climate Control
  • Power Steering Standard
  • Steering adjustment reach
  • Steering adjustment rake
  • Power Seats
    • Advertisement
  • Heated Seats
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sport leather steering wheel
  • LED fog lights
  • Load volume shrinks from 520 liters to 375 liters.
Advertisement

The 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid Specifications

Weight
Curb Weight – Automatic transmission4288 lbs
Weight distribution – Automatic transmission51.4/48.6 %
Engine
Type/cylinders/valves per cylinderTwinPower Turbo Inline 6/4
Displacement2979 cc
Bore/stroke3.30/3.50 inch
Nominal output hp/rpm300/5800-64001
Max. torque lb-ft/rpm300(400)/1300-5000
Compression ratio10.2 :1
Performance
Top speed2130 mph
Air resistance6.83 ft2
Fuel Consumption
Automatic Transmission – City/Highway 23/30
Fuel tank capacity, approx17.7 gal
Wheels
Tire dimensions245 / 45
Wheel dimensions18 x 8.0

Also Read

MG Extender latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
MG Extender latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The MG Extender is a pickup truck that is expected to be...

We’ll keep you posted on any new variants or updates to specifications and features for the 2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 in Pakistan.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story