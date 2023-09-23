BMW i8 latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The BMW i8 is a remarkable testament to the future of automotive engineering and design. In a world where sustainability and performance are no longer mutually exclusive, this plug-in hybrid sports car has been a game-changer.

Key Features

Hybrid Powertrain

The BMW i8 features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with an electric motor. This hybrid setup delivers impressive performance while also allowing for emission-free driving in electric-only mode.

Sustainable Performance

The i8’s hybrid system produces a remarkable 369 horsepower, providing a thrilling driving experience. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, showcasing that sustainability doesn’t mean sacrificing performance.

Innovative Design

The BMW i8 is a head-turner on the road with its futuristic and aerodynamic design. Its distinctive scissor doors and sleek lines exude a sense of sophistication and athleticism.

Luxurious Interior

Inside the i8, you’ll find a cabin that blends high-quality materials with advanced technology. Leather upholstery, a premium sound system, and a high-resolution infotainment system are just a few of the features that contribute to the overall luxury of the interior.

Electric Range

The i8’s electric-only range allows for emission-free and energy-efficient driving in urban environments. It’s equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged through a standard household outlet.

Adaptive Suspension

The BMW i8 features adaptive suspension that can adjust to different driving conditions, providing a comfortable ride during daily commuting and responsive handling on winding roads.

Advanced Safety

BMW has incorporated a suite of advanced safety features in the i8, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automated emergency braking, enhancing both the safety and convenience of the vehicle.

Customization Options

BMW offers a range of customization options for the i8, allowing buyers to personalize their car to their preferences.

BMW i8 latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of BMW i8 in Pakistan is PKR 36,000,000

BMW i8 key specifications

Advertisement

BMW i8 Engine and Transmission Displacement 1499 cc Engine Type Hybrid Cylinders: 3 valves per cylinder Max Power (BHP): 228–369 hp Max Torque (NM): 320–420 Nm Mileage (ARAI)13 Transmission Type Automatic No gears 6: speed Drive Type BMW i8 Mileage Mileage City 10 KM/L, Highway 13 KM/L BMW i8 Fuel Tank Capacity and Seating Capacity Fuel Type Hybrid Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 Seating Capacity 2: Persons BMW i8 Suspensions and Steering Suspension Front Double-Wishbone Suspension Rear Multi-Link Wishbone Steering Type Rack and Pinion Steering Adjustment No Steering Switche Minimum Turning Radius: 6.2 m BMW i8 brakes and tires Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Tyre Size215/45/R20 Spare TyreSpare Tyre Size

