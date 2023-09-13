BNB chain’s opBNB aims to expedite transaction processing

The main development team of BNB Chain has introduced opBNB, a Layer 2 network designed to improve the scalability of decentralized applications (dapps).

This exciting announcement comes after a rigorous testing phase in which the team meticulously confirmed the network’s dependability.

opBNB makes use of Optimism’s OP Stack software package. Its major goal as a Layer 2 scaling solution is to enable developers to run Ethereum-compatible dapps on an off-chain layer. These dapps are then protected by the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) using optimistic rollup technology. The ultimate goal is to speed up transaction processing and reduce dapp fees.

The path to the public mainnet launch of opBNB began in June with the launch of the opBNB testnet. Following that, in August, a limited mainnet release was made available to a select group of infrastructure providers. The long-anticipated public debut of opBNB marks the end of this adventure.

BNB Chain’s Senior Solution Architect, Arno Bauer, emphasized, “Scalability and security remain the paramount priorities for opBNB. Before opening the mainnet to the general public, strict criteria were met.”

opBNB is an important part of the larger BNB Chain ecosystem, which consists of five separate networks. The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) is a Layer 1 blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM); the Layer-2 solutions opBNB and zkBNB; the BNB Beacon Chain, which serves as the ecosystem’s staking and governance layer; and the BNB Greenfield data storage network.

