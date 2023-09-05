Bybit launches AI-Powered TradeGPT for crypto traders

Dubai’s cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit, is making waves in the crypto market with the introduction of an innovative AI-powered tool called TradeGPT. This new chatbot is designed to provide real-time insights and assistance to traders, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence.

TradeGPT is part of Bybit’s AI suite, Toolsgpt, and it comes at a time when AI is increasingly being integrated into the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

Unlike OpenAI’s Chatgpt, which only has data up to September 2021, TradeGPT offers up-to-the-minute market evaluations and responses in multiple languages, enhancing the user experience.

Bybit has made this tool available to registered users for free, allowing them to ask up to 20 queries per day. The platform welcomes users with the statement, “Ask me anything about the crypto markets,” making it a valuable resource for traders seeking timely information.

A typical query might be something like, “Tell me in 3 sentences whether BTC will rise or fall today, is it suitable for going long or short, and what’s the appropriate entry price?” TradeGpt can analyze market data and provide insights to help users make informed trading decisions.

Vivien Fang, Bybit’s head of financial products, emphasized the significance of Toolsgpt and TradeGPT in the fast-paced financial world. She mentioned that these tools were created to provide much-needed financial education and mentorship.

Bybit is not alone in embracing AI technology in the cryptocurrency industry. Binance, the largest crypto exchange, introduced “Binance Sensei,” an AI-powered component integrated into its Binance Academy. Crypto.com also joined the trend by introducing a generative chatbot named Amy, dedicated to cryptocurrency and blockchain expertise.

Additionally, platforms like Chatbtc offer users the opportunity to engage with specific developer personas, further enhancing their knowledge of Bitcoin and the crypto world.

