BYD celebrates two years of success for its Dolphin EV

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant, is commemorating the second anniversary of its Dolphin electric hatchback. In a recent milestone announcement, BYD disclosed that it has sold over 462,000 units of the Dolphin EV in the two years since its debut.

When the Dolphin was first introduced in August 2021, it witnessed 1,755 units being sold. Its popularity has steadily risen since then. Notably, in August 2023, BYD reported sales of 32,745 units of the Dolphin, averaging more than 1,000 units sold per day.

One noteworthy trend is the expansion of the Dolphin’s market beyond China. Thanks to increased production capacity, BYD has begun supplying the Dolphin EV to markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. In its launch year in 2021, between August and December, 27 units of this model were exported. In 2022, BYD exported 1,303 units of the Dolphin. However, from January to August 2023, BYD has already shipped 28,387 units, and this number is expected to continue growing, solidifying the Dolphin’s status as one of BYD’s crucial models in overseas markets.

The Dolphin EV is built on BYD’s e-platform 3.0 and is equipped with LFP Blade batteries. It was designed under the theme of “Marine Aesthetics” by BYD’s chief designer, Wolfgang Egger, who previously served as the head of design at Audi before joining BYD in 2017.

The BYD Dolphin EV features a front permanent magnet synchronous motor in two configurations: 70 kW/180 Nm and 130 kW/290 Nm. These motors are paired with a 44.9 kWh LFP Blade battery pack and support 60 kW fast charging. The Dolphin EV can travel approximately 400 to 420 kilometers on a full charge, depending on the variant.

