Changan Alsvin latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Pakistani automotive market has seen a surge in competition and innovation in recent years, and one car that’s been making waves is the Changan Alsvin. With its attractive price point and an array of impressive features, the Alsvin is poised to redefine affordable luxury for Pakistani consumers.

Key Features

Engine: The Alsvin offers responsive engine options that provide a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Alsvin’s engine delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Sleek and Modern Design: The Changan Alsvin boasts a modern and stylish exterior design. Its sleek lines, distinctive grille, and aerodynamic profile give it a sophisticated and contemporary look, making it stand out on the road.

Spacious Interior: Step inside the Alsvin, and you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin. The interior offers ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Advertisement

Advanced Infotainment: Changan has equipped the Alsvin with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This system enhances the driving experience and keeps occupants entertained and connected on the go.

Fuel Efficiency: The Alsvin is designed to deliver excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and longer journeys. Its efficient engine options help reduce the overall cost of ownership.

Also Read MG Electric Car latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023 The world is witnessing a transformation in the automotive industry, with electric...

Safety Features: Safety is a priority for Changan, and the Alsvin comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle.

Changan Alsvin 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Changan Alsvin 1.3L Comfort PKR 4,799,000 Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort Advertisement PKR 4,929,000 Changan Alsvin 1.5L MT Lumiere PKR 5,549,000

Advertisement

Changan Alsvin 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4390 mm Kerb Weight 1100 KG Overall Width 1725 mm Boot Space 436 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2535 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 151 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1370 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 99 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio – Torque 135 Nm @ 4400 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPFI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Advertisement Transmission Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Advertisement Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.9m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Advertisement Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Advertisement Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 185/55/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Fuel Economy Advertisement Mileage City 13 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”