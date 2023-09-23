Changan Alsvin latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

MG Electric Car latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023
The Pakistani automotive market has seen a surge in competition and innovation in recent years, and one car that’s been making waves is the Changan Alsvin. With its attractive price point and an array of impressive features, the Alsvin is poised to redefine affordable luxury for Pakistani consumers.
Engine: The Alsvin offers responsive engine options that provide a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Alsvin’s engine delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
Sleek and Modern Design: The Changan Alsvin boasts a modern and stylish exterior design. Its sleek lines, distinctive grille, and aerodynamic profile give it a sophisticated and contemporary look, making it stand out on the road.
Spacious Interior: Step inside the Alsvin, and you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin. The interior offers ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
Advanced Infotainment: Changan has equipped the Alsvin with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This system enhances the driving experience and keeps occupants entertained and connected on the go.
Fuel Efficiency: The Alsvin is designed to deliver excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and longer journeys. Its efficient engine options help reduce the overall cost of ownership.
Safety Features: Safety is a priority for Changan, and the Alsvin comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Changan Alsvin 1.3L Comfort
PKR 4,799,000
|Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort
PKR 4,929,000
|Changan Alsvin 1.5L MT Lumiere
PKR 5,549,000
|Overall Length
|4390 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 KG
|Overall Width
|1725 mm
|Boot Space
|436 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2535 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1370 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|99 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Torque
|135 Nm @ 4400 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPFI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.9m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|185/55/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|13 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
