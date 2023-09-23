Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Changan Alsvin latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Changan Alsvin latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Changan Alsvin latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Changan Alsvin latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Advertisement

The Pakistani automotive market has seen a surge in competition and innovation in recent years, and one car that’s been making waves is the Changan Alsvin. With its attractive price point and an array of impressive features, the Alsvin is poised to redefine affordable luxury for Pakistani consumers.

Key Features

Engine: The Alsvin offers responsive engine options that provide a balanced blend of power and fuel efficiency. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Alsvin’s engine delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Sleek and Modern Design: The Changan Alsvin boasts a modern and stylish exterior design. Its sleek lines, distinctive grille, and aerodynamic profile give it a sophisticated and contemporary look, making it stand out on the road.

Spacious Interior: Step inside the Alsvin, and you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin. The interior offers ample legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Advertisement

Advanced Infotainment: Changan has equipped the Alsvin with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This system enhances the driving experience and keeps occupants entertained and connected on the go.

Fuel Efficiency: The Alsvin is designed to deliver excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and longer journeys. Its efficient engine options help reduce the overall cost of ownership.

Also Read

MG Electric Car latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023
MG Electric Car latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The world is witnessing a transformation in the automotive industry, with electric...

Safety Features: Safety is a priority for Changan, and the Alsvin comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle.

Changan Alsvin 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Changan Alsvin 1.3L  Comfort
PKR 4,799,000
Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort
Advertisement
PKR 4,929,000
Changan Alsvin 1.5L MT Lumiere
PKR 5,549,000
Advertisement

Changan Alsvin 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4390 mm
Kerb Weight1100 KG
Overall Width1725 mm
Boot Space436 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2535 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance151 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1370 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power99 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio
Torque135 Nm @ 4400 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPFI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Advertisement
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Advertisement
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.9m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Advertisement
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size185/55/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City13 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story