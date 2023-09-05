Changan Alsvin price in Pakistan September 2023

The Changan Alsvin is a famous sedan known for its svelte look, powerful engine, and latest features. The car produced by a Chinese automaker gained attention for its affordability and features as compared to other vehicles in its league.

Sleek design and spacious interior

Alsvin checks all marks on the aesthetics table. Its exterior boasts a dynamic front grille and pointed LED headlights, giving it a sleek and sporty appearance.

But it’s not just about looks; the interior of the Alsvin provides a comfortable and spacious cabin for both the driver and passengers. With enough room for five passengers, the supportive and comfy seats make extended trips a breeze.

Performance and Engine

Under the hood, the Changan Alsvin 2024 boasts a powerful 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine that can deliver up to 205 hp of horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 5-speed automatic transmission and has a top speed of 279 km/h, offering an exhilarating driving experience. The fuel tank capacity of 41 litres ensures you can go the distance without frequent refuelling.

Loaded with modern features

The Changan Alsvin 2024 comes loaded with modern features. It includes a keyless entry system, an automatic climate control system, a rearview camera, and a multifunction steering wheel for added convenience.

Safety is a priority, with features like ABS, EBD, traction control, and multiple airbags ensuring the safety of both the driver and passengers. The infotainment system is outfitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.

Changan Alsvin models in Pakistan

The Changan Alsvin is available in three different models in Pakistan:

Changan Alsvin MT Comfort Changan Alsvin DCT Comfort Changan Alsvin Lumiere

Changan Alsvin latest price in Pakistan

The affordability of the Changan Alsvin is one of its standout features. Here are the latest prices in Pakistan:

Alsvin MT Comfort: Rs 4,149,000/-

Alsvin DCT Comfort: Rs 4,699,000/-

Alsvin DCT Lumiere: Rs 4,999,000/-

