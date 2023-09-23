Changan CS55 Plus Facelift Hits the Market: A Striking Upgrade

Changan recently launched the updated CS55 Plus SUV, bringing exciting improvements.

Changan Unveils the New Look for CS55 Plus: A Bold Upgrade Changan, a major player in the automotive sector, has recently launched the updated edition of its second-generation Changan CS55 Plus SUV. This facelift arrives a mere two and a half years after the initial release of the CS55 Plus, and it brings a host of exciting enhancements to the forefront. In this article, we’ll delve into the significant features of the refreshed CS55 Plus, spanning its design improvements, interior upgrades, and powertrain enhancements.

Dimensions of the Changan CS55 Plus

The Changan CS55 Plus retains its compact SUV status, featuring dimensions of 4,539 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, and a height of 1,680 mm. With a wheelbase of 2,656 mm, it offers generous room for both passengers and cargo.

Design Refinements

The updated CS55 Plus showcases a striking transformation in its front grille design. The grille has been revamped to be frameless and adopts a trapezoidal shape, featuring intricate mesh-like patterns within. Enhancing its visual appeal, two symmetrical chrome C-strips gracefully surround the grille, placing the iconic Changan emblem at the center stage. Under the license plate, a second trapezoidal grille adds an additional element of elegance.

Enhanced Exterior

Although the side view remains mostly unaltered, the inclusion of flower-like alloy wheels brings a noticeable enhancement to the CS55 Plus’s external appearance. Towards the back, polygonal taillights, brilliantly lit by 128 LED bulbs, create a captivating visual impact. A built-in roof spoiler accommodates the high-placed brake lights, while twin circular exhausts finish off the sporty and refined aesthetic.

Changan CS55 Plus Interior

The interior of the CS55 Plus offers a welcoming and technologically advanced atmosphere. It maintains its 10-inch full LCD instrument panel and a 10.25-inch floating central control screen. To achieve a more minimalist and sleek look, physical buttons below the air conditioning vents have been eliminated. The CS55 Plus includes advanced driver assistance functionalities like adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Further interior amenities encompass a panoramic sunroof, an integrated driving recorder, ambient lighting, voice recognition, and the capability for over-the-air software updates.

Comfort and convenience

Changan has prioritized comfort and ease in the CS55 Plus. The central console has been enhanced with increased padding on both sides, delivering a more comfortable armrest for both the driver and the front passenger. The inclusion of a compact rotary shifter has freed up space for a wireless charging pad upfront and a cup holder on the right side. The CS55 Plus can comfortably seat up to five passengers, all enjoying imitation leather seats. The driver’s seat offers electric adjustments, and the premium variant even features second-row armrests and heated front seats for enhanced luxury and comfort.

Power and efficiency

Under the car’s hood, the CS55 Plus features a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine coupled with a quick 7-speed DCT gearbox. This engine and transmission pairing produces 185 horsepower and 300 Nm of maximum torque, enabling the CS55 Plus to attain a maximum speed of 190 km/h. Additionally, the vehicle stands out for its fuel efficiency, achieving an impressive fuel consumption rate of 14.4 kilometers per liter.

Changan CS55 Plus Price

The Changan CS55 Plus offers a broad selection to accommodate various consumers, featuring three distinct variants, all priced attractively between 99,900 and 113,900 yuan. This roughly translates to around $13,700 to $15,700, or PKR 46 lakh. This pricing approach ensures that the updated CS55 Plus maintains a strong competitive edge in its segment, providing a combination of style, technology, and affordability.

In summary, the Changan CS55 Plus facelift represents a noteworthy advancement in the development of this compact SUV. With its eye-catching design, cutting-edge features, and appealing pricing, it offers an enhanced driving experience for individuals in search of a stylish and well-appointed vehicle within the compact SUV segment.

