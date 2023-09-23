Changan Karvaan Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Changan Karvaan Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

If you’re in the market for a family car, consider the Changan Karvaan. Its elevated seating is an advantage compared to smaller cars. Changan Karvaan’s price in Pakistan for 2023 has been released by the Chinese-based company. Changan has expanded its presence in major Pakistani cities with numerous showrooms. Many individuals utilize it for various purposes, including transportation and tours. The company has introduced a new variant of this model with additional features and specifications. This vehicle is a strong competitor to the Suzuki Bolan. Below, you’ll find details about the Changan Karvaan’s price in Pakistan for 2023, as well as its specifications and features.

Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan 2023

The latest Changan Karvaan price in Pakistan for 2023 ranges from PKR 2,779,000 to PKR 2,999,000. While prices for all vehicles have been adjusted, many people are particularly interested in the Changan Karavan’s price. The vehicle boasts a 1000cc engine with a 4-cylinder OHC. Additional specifications and features are detailed below.

VariantPrice
Changan Karvaan Base Model 1.0PKR 2,779,000
Changan Karvaan PlusPKR 2,999,000

Difference Between Changan Karvaan Standard and Karvaan Plus

Changan Karvaan Standard PriceChangan Karvaan Plus car price
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Fog Lights
  • Immobilizer
  • Steering Adjustment
  • Air Conditioner
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Adjustable Headlights
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Keyless Entry

Changan Karvaan Seating Capacity

Primarily designed as a family car, the Changan Karvaan comfortably seats 7 people. High-quality foam is used in the seats to enhance comfort.

Changan Karvaan Interior

The vehicle’s interior offers a wealth of features and is more spacious compared to the Suzuki Bolan. The manufacturer has designed a unique dashboard with an LED screen in the center for entertainment.

Changan Karvaan Specification

Cylinder ArrangementIn-line 4 Cylinder OHC
Displacement999
Fuel SystemGasoline Multi-Point Injection
Emission StandardsEuro-IV
Drive ConfigurationFWD-5 Speed Manual Transmission
Transmission5 Speed Manual
Standard Wheels14 Inch
Standard Tires175/70 R14
Max Rated Power (hp @ rpm)68 @ 6000 RPM
Max Rated Torque (Nm @ rpm)92 @ 4800 RPM
Max Speed120 km/h
Body Dimension (L x W x H)3980 x 1620 x 1890
Seating Capacity6 Seats + (1 Optional)

Changan Karvaan Features

Kerb Weight1130 KG
Mileage10 – 12 KM/LITER
No of Doors5 doors
Overall Height1890 mm
Overall Length3980 mm
Overall Width1620 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Air ConditionerYes
CD Player            No
DefoggerYes
Remote Boot/Fuel-Lid  Yes
Tachometer      Yes
Cup Holders      Yes
AM/FM Radio   Yes

Changan Karvaan Fuel Average

Before purchasing a new car, it’s crucial to consider fuel efficiency. The Changan Karvaan, with its 1000cc engine, achieves an impressive fuel efficiency of around 10 to 12 kilometers per liter of petrol.

Changan Karvaan Fuel Tank Capacity

The Changan Karvaan features a spacious fuel tank with a capacity of approximately 40 liters, allowing for long trips without frequent refueling. With a full tank, you can comfortably travel 400 kilometers.

All the specifications and features of this vehicle are outlined here, making it easier for potential buyers to assess and make informed decisions compared to other car models on the market.

