Changan Karvaan Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

If you’re in the market for a family car, consider the Changan Karvaan. Its elevated seating is an advantage compared to smaller cars. Changan Karvaan’s price in Pakistan for 2023 has been released by the Chinese-based company. Changan has expanded its presence in major Pakistani cities with numerous showrooms. Many individuals utilize it for various purposes, including transportation and tours. The company has introduced a new variant of this model with additional features and specifications. This vehicle is a strong competitor to the Suzuki Bolan. Below, you’ll find details about the Changan Karvaan’s price in Pakistan for 2023, as well as its specifications and features.
Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan 2023
The latest Changan Karvaan price in Pakistan for 2023 ranges from PKR 2,779,000 to PKR 2,999,000. While prices for all vehicles have been adjusted, many people are particularly interested in the Changan Karavan’s price. The vehicle boasts a 1000cc engine with a 4-cylinder OHC. Additional specifications and features are detailed below.
|Variant
|Price
|Changan Karvaan Base Model 1.0
|PKR 2,779,000
|Changan Karvaan Plus
|PKR 2,999,000
Difference Between Changan Karvaan Standard and Karvaan Plus
|Changan Karvaan Standard Price
|Changan Karvaan Plus car price
Advertisement
Advertisement
Changan Karvaan Seating Capacity
Primarily designed as a family car, the Changan Karvaan comfortably seats 7 people. High-quality foam is used in the seats to enhance comfort.
Changan Karvaan Interior
The vehicle’s interior offers a wealth of features and is more spacious compared to the Suzuki Bolan. The manufacturer has designed a unique dashboard with an LED screen in the center for entertainment.
Changan Karvaan Specification
|Cylinder Arrangement
|In-line 4 Cylinder OHC
|Displacement
|999
|Fuel System
|Gasoline Multi-Point Injection
|Emission Standards
|Euro-IV
|Drive Configuration
|FWD-5 Speed Manual Transmission
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Standard Wheels
|14 Inch
|Standard Tires
|175/70 R14
|Max Rated Power (hp @ rpm)
|68 @ 6000 RPM
|Max Rated Torque (Nm @ rpm)
|92 @ 4800 RPM
|Max Speed
|120 km/h
|Body Dimension (L x W x H)
|3980 x 1620 x 1890
|Seating Capacity
|6 Seats + (1 Optional)
Changan Karvaan Features
|Kerb Weight
|1130 KG
|Mileage
|10 – 12 KM/LITER
|No of Doors
|5 doors
|Overall Height
|1890 mm
|Overall Length
|3980 mm
|Overall Width
|1620 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Air Conditioner
|Yes
|CD Player
|No
|Defogger
|Yes
|Remote Boot/Fuel-Lid
|Yes
|Tachometer
|Yes
|Cup Holders
|Yes
|AM/FM Radio
|Yes
Changan Karvaan Fuel Average
Before purchasing a new car, it’s crucial to consider fuel efficiency. The Changan Karvaan, with its 1000cc engine, achieves an impressive fuel efficiency of around 10 to 12 kilometers per liter of petrol.
Changan Karvaan Fuel Tank Capacity
The Changan Karvaan features a spacious fuel tank with a capacity of approximately 40 liters, allowing for long trips without frequent refueling. With a full tank, you can comfortably travel 400 kilometers.
All the specifications and features of this vehicle are outlined here, making it easier for potential buyers to assess and make informed decisions compared to other car models on the market.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.