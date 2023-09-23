Changan Karvaan Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

If you’re in the market for a family car, consider the Changan Karvaan. Its elevated seating is an advantage compared to smaller cars. Changan Karvaan’s price in Pakistan for 2023 has been released by the Chinese-based company. Changan has expanded its presence in major Pakistani cities with numerous showrooms. Many individuals utilize it for various purposes, including transportation and tours. The company has introduced a new variant of this model with additional features and specifications. This vehicle is a strong competitor to the Suzuki Bolan. Below, you’ll find details about the Changan Karvaan’s price in Pakistan for 2023, as well as its specifications and features.

Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan 2023

The latest Changan Karvaan price in Pakistan for 2023 ranges from PKR 2,779,000 to PKR 2,999,000. While prices for all vehicles have been adjusted, many people are particularly interested in the Changan Karavan’s price. The vehicle boasts a 1000cc engine with a 4-cylinder OHC. Additional specifications and features are detailed below.

Variant Price Changan Karvaan Base Model 1.0 PKR 2,779,000 Changan Karvaan Plus PKR 2,999,000

Difference Between Changan Karvaan Standard and Karvaan Plus

Changan Karvaan Standard Price Changan Karvaan Plus car price Advertisement Rear AC Vents

Fog Lights

Immobilizer

Steering Adjustment

Air Conditioner Rear AC Vents

Adjustable Headlights

Fog Lights

Advertisement Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Keyless Entry

Changan Karvaan Seating Capacity

Primarily designed as a family car, the Changan Karvaan comfortably seats 7 people. High-quality foam is used in the seats to enhance comfort.

Changan Karvaan Interior

Advertisement

The vehicle’s interior offers a wealth of features and is more spacious compared to the Suzuki Bolan. The manufacturer has designed a unique dashboard with an LED screen in the center for entertainment.

Changan Karvaan Specification

Cylinder Arrangement In-line 4 Cylinder OHC Displacement 999 Fuel System Gasoline Multi-Point Injection Emission Standards Euro-IV Drive Configuration FWD-5 Speed Manual Transmission Transmission 5 Speed Manual Standard Wheels 14 Inch Standard Tires 175/70 R14 Max Rated Power (hp @ rpm) 68 @ 6000 RPM Max Rated Torque (Nm @ rpm) 92 @ 4800 RPM Max Speed 120 km/h Body Dimension (L x W x H) 3980 x 1620 x 1890 Seating Capacity 6 Seats + (1 Optional)

Changan Karvaan Features

Kerb Weight 1130 KG Mileage 10 – 12 KM/LITER No of Doors 5 doors Overall Height 1890 mm Overall Length 3980 mm Overall Width 1620 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Air Conditioner Yes CD Player No Defogger Yes Remote Boot/Fuel-Lid Yes Tachometer Yes Cup Holders Yes AM/FM Radio Yes

Changan Karvaan Fuel Average

Advertisement

Before purchasing a new car, it’s crucial to consider fuel efficiency. The Changan Karvaan, with its 1000cc engine, achieves an impressive fuel efficiency of around 10 to 12 kilometers per liter of petrol.

Changan Karvaan Fuel Tank Capacity

The Changan Karvaan features a spacious fuel tank with a capacity of approximately 40 liters, allowing for long trips without frequent refueling. With a full tank, you can comfortably travel 400 kilometers.

All the specifications and features of this vehicle are outlined here, making it easier for potential buyers to assess and make informed decisions compared to other car models on the market.