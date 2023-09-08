Check Out the 2023 Audi A5 Price in Pakistan

In the world of luxury automobiles, Audi stands out as a prominent name. For aficionados of top-tier cars, Audi’s sleek and elegant designs, high-performance capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional aerodynamics make it an ideal choice.

Currently, in Pakistan, the 2nd generation of the Audi A5 Sportback is available, featuring a 1.4 TFSI variant. Audi has dedicated significant time and effort to craft the Audi A5 Sportback into a symbol of sophistication and a joy to drive. Discover further details about the pricing of the Audi A5 Sportback in Pakistan in this article.

The Audi A5 Sportback is a sedan-style vehicle designed to accommodate up to five passengers and is powered by a 1.4cc Inline engine. This model delivers a city mileage of 18 kilometers per liter and 20 kilometers per liter on the highway. It comes equipped with a 65-liter fuel tank.

Engine

Cylinder Configuration In Line Displacement 1395 cc Engine Power 150 hp @ 5000 RPM Fuel System EFI Fuel Type Petrol No of Cylinders 4 Torque 250 Nm @ 1500 RPM Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 Valves

Transmission

Gearbox 7-speed Transmission Type Automatic

Dimensions and Weights

Ground Clearance mm Kerb Weight 1700 KG No of Doors 4 door Overall Height 1386 mm Overall Length 4733 mm Overall Width 1843 mm Wheel Base 2824 mm

Audi A5 Price in Pakistan

The Audi A5 Sportback is priced at PKR 64,430,000 in Pakistan, while a used one can be purchased for approximately PKR 15,120,000.

