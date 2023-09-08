Check Out the 2023 Audi A5 Price in Pakistan

Articles
In the world of luxury automobiles, Audi stands out as a prominent name. For aficionados of top-tier cars, Audi’s sleek and elegant designs, high-performance capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional aerodynamics make it an ideal choice.

Currently, in Pakistan, the 2nd generation of the Audi A5 Sportback is available, featuring a 1.4 TFSI variant. Audi has dedicated significant time and effort to craft the Audi A5 Sportback into a symbol of sophistication and a joy to drive. Discover further details about the pricing of the Audi A5 Sportback in Pakistan in this article.

The Audi A5 Sportback is a sedan-style vehicle designed to accommodate up to five passengers and is powered by a 1.4cc Inline engine. This model delivers a city mileage of 18 kilometers per liter and 20 kilometers per liter on the highway. It comes equipped with a 65-liter fuel tank.

Engine

Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Displacement1395 cc
Engine Power150 hp @ 5000 RPM
Fuel SystemEFI
Fuel TypePetrol
No of Cylinders4
Torque250 Nm @ 1500 RPM
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 Valves

Transmission

Gearbox7-speed
Transmission TypeAutomatic
Dimensions and Weights

Ground Clearancemm
Kerb Weight1700 KG
No of Doors4 door
Overall Height1386 mm
Overall Length4733 mm
Overall Width1843 mm
Wheel Base2824 mm

Audi A5 Price in Pakistan

The Audi A5 Sportback is priced at PKR 64,430,000 in Pakistan, while a used one can be purchased for approximately PKR 15,120,000.

