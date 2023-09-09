Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 10th Sept 2023

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. It is decentralized, meaning it operates on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries like banks.

The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

One of the key features of cryptocurrencies is their potential for anonymity and pseudonymity. While transactions are recorded on the blockchain, the identities of the users involved are often masked or represented by cryptographic addresses.

Besides Bitcoin, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged over the years, each with its own features and objectives. Some popular ones include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, such as facilitating smart contracts, enabling faster transactions, or focusing on privacy.

Cryptocurrencies have gained significant attention due to their potential as an alternative form of money and investment. They offer benefits like borderless transactions, reduced fees, and the potential for substantial returns on investments.

However, they also come with risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and security vulnerabilities.

Overall, cryptocurrencies represent a fascinating intersection of technology, finance, and cryptography, with the potential to revolutionize the way we transact and store value.

However, it’s important to approach the cryptocurrency market with caution and do thorough research before engaging in any transactions or investments.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

After breaking below a critical support level during the August 17 crisis, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is going west, consolidating inside a small range. With weekends being notoriously sleepy, the chances of a move north are minimal unless significant holders act.

The $24,995 support level is a’make-or-break’ barrier for the Bitcoin price. A strong fall below would push BTC to the crucial $24,000 level, signalling a negative trend shift. In the worst-case scenario, seller momentum may push the king of crypto to $21,915, levels last seen in mid-March.

Both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recently showed buy signals. At the end of August, the RSI ascended out of oversold condition, and the MACD line crossed above its signal line in negative area.

Despite the fact that these signals merely reflect a temporary dead-cat bounce in price that swiftly dropped down at the start of September, a rebound is still possible.

A bullish revival could provide such impetus for Bitcoin price, supporting an upward recovery. Such a rise might push BTC over the 200-, 50-, and finally 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $27,066, $27,414, and $27,763, before resuming above the ascending trendline support at $29,692.

In an extremely optimistic scenario, Bitcoin price might break beyond the psychological $30,000 barrier before settling at $31,518. While a northern shift remains unlikely in the immediate term, it would represent a 20% increase above current levels.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Even as BTC falls, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is just staying above the $1,630 support level. Increased seller momentum could push the price lower, possibly breaking through the $1,522 support level.

A decisive turn of this buyer congestion level into resistance would strengthen the short-term slump and result in a 5% avalanche.

Momentum indicators, like BTC, point to a similar outcome, as momentum is steadily dropping and the RSI may soon activate a signal to sell ETH when it falls below the signal line (yellow band). Traders who heed this warning would be bad news for ETH.

Late or sidelined investors, on the other hand, may be able to save Ethereum from the impending downturn, with a possible breakthrough above the $1,701 barrier level.

Increased purchasing pressure from this level might push ETH up to the mid-August highs around $1,835, or, in more daring situations, attempt to break out of the present gloom by making a big move above $2,008.

Cardano Price Prediction

Changelly’s cryptocurrency specialists forecasted the price of ADA in September 2023. Analysts predict that ADA will trade at a level of $0.235 and a maximum of $0.280. The average ADA price is projected to be $0.257.

At the moment, the bitcoin market is extremely volatile. Altcoin prices are extremely volatile, with the majority of them falling in the last 24 hours.

