DFSK Seres 3 electric vehicle are coming to Pakistan soon

In the face of a challenging economic climate in Pakistan, Regal Automobile is boldly introducing the DFSK Seres 3 EV, a new addition to the country’s automotive market.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of MG Pakistan’s launch of the MG 4 EV, demonstrating a commitment to electric mobility despite economic uncertainties. However, eager customers will have to wait until mid-October 2023 for the DFSK Seres 3 EV to hit the market.

Impressive Powertrain and Range

Under the hood, the DFSK Seres 3 EV boasts a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) paired with a 49 kWh lithium-ion battery. This dynamic combination generates 120 kW of power and a robust 300 Newton meters (Nm) of torque.

The vehicle offers three driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Sports, with an impressive range of up to 400 kilometres on a single charge, making it an attractive option for those seeking sustainable transportation.

Stylish exterior and comfortable interior

The DFSK Seres 3 EV boasts a sleek exterior design with features like LED headlamps with DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and electronic heated and retractable side mirrors.

Inside, the vehicle offers an array of comforts and conveniences, including front heated seats, cruise control, 6-way adjustable seats for both driver and passenger, a leather interior, automatic AC with climate control, a multi-functional display, and even a wireless charger.

Safety Features Galore

Regal Automobile has prioritized safety in the DFSK Seres 3 EV, equipping it with a comprehensive suite of safety features.

This includes 6 airbags, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, ABS+EBD, brake assist, traction control, hill start assist, auto hold, electronic stability control, hill descent assist, lane departure warning system (LDWS), forward collision warning system (FCWS), ISOFIX child seat anchors, an event data recorder, and a trip recorder.

DFSK Seres 3 EV price in Pakistan

The DFSK Seres 3 EV (CBU) comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,799,000, and interested buyers can secure their booking with a Rs. 5,000,000 deposit and a tentative delivery date of 90 days.

Alternatively, the DFSK Seres 3 EV (CKD) is priced at Rs. 9,599,000, requiring a booking amount of Rs. 3,000,000, and customers can expect delivery in March 2024.

With its impressive features, range, and safety offerings, the DFSK Seres 3 EV is poised to make its mark in the Pakistani electric vehicle market, offering a compelling choice for environmentally conscious consumers.