DFSK to Release Electric Car in Pakistan with Price Over 1 Crore

Regal Automobile (DFSK) intends to introduce its inaugural electric vehicle, the Seres 3, in Pakistan around mid-October 2023.

As per an official notice, the Seres 3 will be initially offered as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit priced at Rs. 11.8 million. Customers will need to make a booking payment of Rs. 5,000,000, and the estimated delivery time is 90 days. This electric vehicle, equipped with a 49.34 kWh battery, can travel more than 400 km on a single charge.

In the future, Regal Automobile (DFSK) plans to introduce the locally assembled Seres 3 in Pakistan, priced at Rs. 9.6 million, with a booking deposit of Rs. 3 million. The expected delivery date for the locally assembled model is around March 2024. This version of the Seres 3 will be powered by the same powertrain as the Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.

The DFSK Seres 3 is set to enter the market, competing primarily with the MG ZS EV, without direct rivals in its category. As a fully electric vehicle, the Seres 3 boasts respectable power, with an electric motor producing 160 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

The Seres 3 comes packed with advanced features, including a range of driver-assistance technologies like lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking, among others.

Given its price tag exceeding Rs. 1 crore, the Seres 3 is likely to attract a limited niche of car buyers.

