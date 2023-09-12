Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 13th Sept 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today’s price

Doge price today is $0.06063 USD

DATE Dogecoin USD Today 1 $0.06063

Doge Price Prediction:

The broader altcoin market has seen considerable sell-offs in recent days, and Dogecoin is no exception.

On September 10th, the price of Dogecoin fell, breaking away from a dynamic support trend that had held solid for nearly three weeks.

This trend had been acting as a modest cushion for DOGE, but its breach signalled a likely continuation of the bearish momentum, threatening the memecoin with a drop below $0.06.

The breaking of the support trendline causes the DOGE price to fall by 8.5%.

Cryptocurrency holders are under high demand pressure near $0.06.



The Dogecoin coin has a 24-hour trading volume of $266.5 million, suggesting a 12% rise.

The recent Dogecoin price correction has resulted in heightened demand pressure near the $0.06 mark.

This demand was clear as prices witnessed slight negative rejections in the following days, setting the stage for a retest.

While present indicators point to a bearish trajectory for Dogecoin, the current level of uncertainty and fear in the crypto sector suggests a probable counter-trend move.

Buyers effectively challenging and beyond the previously suggested trendline, particularly the $0.064 resistance level, would debunk the negative narrative. This could act as a trigger, allowing the coin to reclaim its position in the $0.06 region.

