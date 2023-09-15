Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 16th Sept 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge price today is $0.061985 USD

Doge Price Prediction:

The popular memecoin DOGE was not spared in the latest altcoin market selloff, succumbing to substantial outflows on September 10th.

Notably, the coin price fell below the crucial support trendline, which had been carrying a relief rally for over three weeks.

Such a collapse usually indicates that the downtrend will continue, implying that the DOGE price will fall lower.

A support breakdown is expected to prolong the bearish trend by 8%.

At $0.065, the DOGE price is anticipated to face high demand.



The DOGE’s intraday trading volume is $198 million, representing a 7% loss.

The Dogecoin price had mostly drifted sideways in the previous weeks, but it had received significant support from an ascending trendline.

Every time it sank to this support, this memecoin experienced a rush in purchasing pressure, resulting in a relief rally on the daily chart.

This setup frequently appears in an established downturn and recovers the selling pressure for further decline.

The DOGE price decisively fell below the support trendline on September 11th, plunging to a low of $0.0593.

The bulls, on the other hand, were quick to react, pushing the price higher in a retest of the now-resistance trendline.

The Dog-themed cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.061, and the price rejection wick at the top illustrates the overhead supply pressure.

If this retest phase indicates price durability below the trendline, this coin’s price might fall another 8%, aiming the $0.056 zone.

